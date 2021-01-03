NK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash 2020-21 Match – Jan 4th, 2021

Match 10 of Super Smash 2020-21 has the Northern Knights taking on Central Stags at Seddon Park on Monday.

The Northern Knights have been woeful so far in Super Smash 2020-21, with no wins in three games. Despite Tim Seifert scoring runs for fun, the rest of the Knights line-up hasn't come up with a complete performance to complement their star batsman.

They face a stern test in the form of Central Stags, who lie in the top half of the Super Smash table with eight points from three games.

George Worker has been uber-impressive at the top of the order with 177 runs, while the likes of Tom Bruce and Ajaz Patel have also starred with bat and ball respectively.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw the Central Stags thump the Knights by a margin of 45 runs despite Anton Devcich scoring a whirlwind hundred.

With momentum and form on their side, the Stags would be eyeing another win in Super Smash 2020-21, although the Knights aren't pushovers by any means.

This encounter promises to be another exciting one in Super Smash 2020-21.

Super Smash 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Northern Knights

James Baker, Peter Bocock, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert, Anurag Verma and Joe Walker.

Central Stags

George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Brad Schmulian, Felix Murray, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Raymond Toole, Jayden Lennox

Predicted Playing 11

Northern Knights

Tim Seifert (WK), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (C), Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Fred Walker, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker and Matt Fisher

Central Stags

George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dean Cleaver (WK), Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field and Blair Tickner

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs Central Stags, Match 10

Date: January 4, 2021, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The second T20I played here between Pakistan and New Zealand saw pacers dominate the proceedings, as the hosts chased down 163 with relative ease. A similar sort of wicket is expected, with back-of-a-length deliveries key at this venue.

The spinners won't get much purchase at this ground. So variations in pace will be the way to go for them. With this being an evening clash, both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss as the pitch plays slightly better under lights.

NK vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Super Smash 2020-21: NK vs CS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Seifert, C Leopard, T Bruce, D Brownlie, G Worker, A Devcich, D Bracewell, S Kuggeleijn, J Field, B Tickner and M Fisher

Captain: T Seifert, Vice-Captain: T Bruce

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Seifert, C Leopard, T Bruce, K Clarke, G Worker, A Devcich, D Bracewell, S Kuggeleijn, J Field, B Tickner and Z Gibson

Captain: T Bruce, Vice-Captain: A Devcich