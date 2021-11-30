NB vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2021, Match 1

Match 1 of the Ford Trophy 2021 features a riveting contest between the Northern Brave (NB) and Canterbury Kings (CTB) at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

The Northern Brave finished as runners-up in the previous edition and will be keen to go one step further this season. They have a well-balanced squad to fall back on and will head into the season as one of the teams to beat. They face a resourceful Canterbury side who boast the likes of Cole McConchie and Chad Bowes. With both teams eyeing a winning start to their campaign, a cracking game beckons in Hamilton.

NB vs CTB Probable Playing 11 Today

NB XI

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Peter Bocock (wk), Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matt Fisher, Zak Gibson and Bharat Popli

CTB XI

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Henry Shipley and Will O' Rourke

Match Details

NB vs CTB, Ford Trophy 2021-22, Match 1

Date and Time: 30th November 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at Seddon Park with some movement on offer for the pacers. There should be some extra bounce as well for the pacers, which should keep them interested. The dimensions of the ground go against the spinners, who will need to vary their speeds accordingly. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss and make good use of the batting-friendly conditions. Anything above 300 would be a good total, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s NB vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cam Fletcher: Cam Fletcher has been one of Canterbury's best batters in white-ball formats, with his ability to shift gears being noteworthy. He has been in fairly decent form, holding him in good stead ahead of this fixture.

Batter

Katene Clarke: Katene Clarke had a breakout season last time around, scoring a heap of runs alongside Jeet Raval for the Northern Brave. He is known for his attacking prowess within the powerplay overs, making him a good addition to your NB vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Colin de Grandhomme: Colin de Grandhomme is back after an injury layoff and looks ready and hungry for runs and wickets. He is quite experienced in white-ball formats and should prove to be a valuable asset for the Northern Brave in this fixture.

Bowler

Matt Henry: Matt Henry is one of the best bowlers on the New Zealand circuit with his ability to swing the ball both ways being highly valued. With his form also being decent, he should be a must-have in your NB vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NB vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Matt Henry (CTB)

Colin de Grandhomme (NB)

Chad Bowes (CTB)

Important stats for NB vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Ken McClure - 480 runs in 8 Ford Trophy 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 68.57

Katene Clarke - 387 runs in 12 Ford Trophy 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 32.35

Will Williams - 20 wickets in 11 Ford Trophy 2020-21 matches, Bowl Average: 18.05

NB vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Today (Ford Trophy 2021-22)

NB vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Fletcher, C Bowes, K McClure, J Carter, K Clarke, C de Grandhomme, C McConchie, M Henry, A Verma, W Williams and M Fisher

Captain: C Bowes. Vice-captain: C de Grandhomme

NB vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Fletcher, C Bowes, J Boyle, H Cooper, K Clarke, C de Grandhomme, C McConchie, M Henry, A Verma, W Williams and M Fisher

Captain: K Clarke. Vice-captain: C Bowes

