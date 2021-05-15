NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match - May 16th, 2021

Northern Knights will take on Leinster Lightning in the fourth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD competition on Sunday.

Northern Knights have had a woeful start to their Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD campaign. They lost to the Leinster Lightning by 70 runs in their rain-curtailed first match.

Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, have won their first two Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD games, with their latest victory coming against the Northern Knights. They have faced the Knights five times in the last two years, emerging victorious four times.

Squads to choose from:

Northern Knights

Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, James Cameron-Dow, David Delany, Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White.

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell (c), Rory Anders, Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Knights

Paul Stirling, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Graeme McCarter, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster, James McCollum

Leinster Lightning

Kevin O’Brien, Jack Tector, Jamie Grassi, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, David O’Halloran

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning, 4th Match

Venue: The Green, Comber

Date and Time: 16th May, 2021, 3:15 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favor bowlers, with the average score here being only 150 runs in the 50-over format. Both teams would like to bowl first upon winning the toss as chasing sides have won just 40 per cent of the games played at the venue.

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NK vs LLG)

NK vs LLG Dream11 Tips - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Jamie Grassi, Jeremy Lawlor, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Kevin O’Brien, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Graeme McCarter

Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-captain: Mark Adair

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Jamie Grassi, Jeremy Lawlor, Jack Tector, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Kevin O’Brien, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Graeme McCarter

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Barry McCarthy