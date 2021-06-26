NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 26, 2021

The Northern Knights will clash against the Leinster Lightning in Match No. 10 of the 2021 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 League. Having played four matches so far, the Northern Knights have maintained a win percentage of 50. With eight points on the table, the Northern Knights have claimed the third position.

Meanwhile, the Leinster Lightning have won only a single game thus far 2021 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 League and are in a situation of bother. They are currently at the bottom of the points table.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as the captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team in this contest of the 2021 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 League.

#3 Joshua Little

Joshua Little, the left-arm fast-bowler of the Leinster Lightning, has been impressive in the 2021 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 League. The most successful bowler for the Leinster Lightning so far, Joshua Little has scalped six wickets.

Moreover, in the previous game against the Northern Knights, Joshua Little was at his very best when he scalped three wickets for 26 runs in his quota of four overs. Joshua Little demonstrated his batting skills with a score of 27* off 14 balls in the same match.

#2 George Dockrell

Leinster Lightning skipper George Dockrell offers a lot to the team in terms of value. He binds the batting order and has a knack for breaking partnerships as well.

Dockrell has mustered 104 runs with an average hovering over 34 and a blazing strike rate of 140.54.

#1 Simi Singh

Simi Singh is perhaps one of the most established all-rounders in Irish cricket. He renders his invaluable services to the Leinster Lightning in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 League.

With form being on his side, Simi Singh is a hot property in the ongoing season of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 League. He is the highest run-scorer for his team, with 128 runs to his name thus far. Simi has claimed five wickets in the ongoing edition of the league. He will surely be hungry to rattle a few more wickets in the upcoming fixture.

