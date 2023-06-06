NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Ireland Men’s T20 match – June 6, 2023  

Northern Knights (NK) and Leinster Lightning (LLG) are set to lock horns with each other in the Ireland Men’s T20 on Tuesday, June 6, at the Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork in Ireland.

Last time, the Knights finished at the bottom of the standings with 13 points and will look to make amends. Lightning, meanwhile, were the table-toppers with 25 points from nine games.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NK vs LLG game:

#3 Harry Tector (LLG) – 9 credits

Harry Tector is one of the brightest talents in Irish cricket, and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the NK vs LLG game.

In 97 T20 games, Tector has scored 1713 runs at an average of 23.46 and a strike rate of 126.42 with six half-centuries and a top score of 91. Tector has also taken 19 wickets at an economy rate of 6.77.

#2 Mark Adair (NK) – 9 credits

Mark Adair is an experienced player, so fantasy users should select him in their teams for the NK vs LLG game.

In 96 T20s, Adair has picked up 123 wickets at an economy rate of 7.71 with four four-wicket hauls. Adair is also an effective batter, having scored 747 runs at an average of 12.45 with a top score of 39.

#1 Josh Little (LLG) – 9 credits

Josh Little recently played for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 and was one of their key bowlers.

Fantasy users should not ignore him in their teams for the NK vs LLG game. In 95 T20 games, Little has picked up 114 wickets at an economy rate of 7.53 with one fifer and two four-wicket hauls.

