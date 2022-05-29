NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 6

Northern Knights (NK) will lock horns with Leinster Lightning (LLG) in the sixth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 at The Green in Comber on Sunday.

The Knights are languishing at rock bottom of the points table, failing to win their first two games They fell to a three-wicket defeat in their last match against Munster Reds. Leinster Lightning, meanwhile, have also lost both their matches played thus far and are third in the standings. They lost by just one run in a close clahs against North-West Warriors.

NK vs LLG Probable Playing XIs

NK

Max Burton (WK), James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Mark Adair (C), Morgan Topping, Ross Adair, Thomas Mayes, Josh Manley, Ben White, Matthew Humphreys.

LLG

Andy Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell (C), Greg Ford, Barry McCarthy, Gavin Hoey, Jack Carty, Mikey O'Reilly.

Match Details

Match: NK vs LLG, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 6.

Date and Time: May 29, 2022; 08:00 PM IST

Venue: The Green, Comber.

Pitch Report

The surface at The Green should assist bowlers. Seamers could get some swing, while batters will have to see out the early overs. Spinners could come into play in the middle overs. Anything around 150 could be a competitive score.

Today’s NK vs LLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Max Burton: Burton has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 82.35 in two outings for the Northern Knights. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Andy Balbirnie: Although Balbirnie has disappointed in the first two games, scoring only 25 runs, his batting potential cannot be overlooked.

Jeremy Lawlor: Lawlor has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 90.90 in two games. He could prove to be a crucial fantasy pick for Sunday's contest.

All-rounders

Simi Singh: Singh has scored 65 runs and picked up two wickets in two games. He could provide you with valuable fantasy points with his all-round performance.

Mark Adair: Adair is a quality bowler who also possesses the ability to contribute with the bat at crucial moments. He has scored 45 runs and picked up a wicket in two games.

Bowlers

Barry McCarthy: McCarthy has failed to pick up a wicket in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20. However, he'ss a quality bowler who cannot be overlooked for this game.

Josh Manley: Manley has bowled brilliantly, scalping five wickets with an economy rate of 6.00 in two games. He will lead the Knights' bowling attack on Sunday.

Five best players to pick in NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction team

Josh Manley (NK) - 173 points

Simi Singh (LLG) - 154 points

Tom Mayes (NK) - 136 points

Lorcan Tucker (LLG) - 102 points

Mark Adair (NK) - 99 points.

Key stats for NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction team

Josh Manley: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.00

Simi Singh: 65 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 185.71 and ER - 9.78

Tom Mayes: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.71

Lorcan Tucker: 67 runs in 2 matches; SR - 139.58

Mark Adair: 45 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 173.07 and ER - 7.14.

NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction

NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Max Burton, Andy Balbirnie, Jeremy Lawlor, James McCollum, Mark Adair, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Ruhan Pretorius, Barry McCarthy, Josh Manley, Ben White.

Captain: Simi Singh. Vice-captain: Mark Adair.

NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Jeremy Lawlor, Tim Tector, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Ruhan Pretorius, Barry McCarthy, Josh Manley, Tom Mayes.

Captain: Mark Adair. Vice-captain: Ruhan Pretorius.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav