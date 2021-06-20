NK vs. MUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 20th, 2021

In Match No. 6 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021, the Northern Knights go up against the Munster Reds.

Having played two games each, both teams have won one match and lost the other. While Munster Reds occupy the third spot in the pool of four teams, the Northern Knights remain at the lowest berth.

Coincidentally, both teams lost their season openers and are coming into this fixture with a win in their respective previous games.

There have been some noteworthy performances from players on both sides. With that in mind, here are three players who could be your captain or vice-captain pick for the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021 match between the Northern Knights and Munster Reds.

#1 James McCollum

Northern Knights opening batsman James McCollum has fared decently in the two matches he has played. In the first match, he scored 48 runs off 37 balls.

In the second match, he played a handy knock of 25 runs off 17 balls which helped his side earn two points.

#2 Matt Ford

Matt Ford plays as an all-rounder for the Munster Reds team. However, he failed to impress with the bat in the first match. He returned stronger in the second game with both bat and ball.

With the bat, he mustered 39 runs and remained unbeaten till the end to ensure a victory for his team. He also picked up a wicket and bowled with an economy rate of under six runs per over.

Matt Ford is a player to watch out for in the upcoming Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 fixture.

#1 Murray Commins

The southpaw is currently the leading run-scorer in the league. While batting for Munster Reds, he has already scored a half-century followed by a knock of 44 runs.

Riding on the back of his knock of 44 runs in the second game, Munster Reds were able to seal a win for themselves.

Once again, the onus will be on Murray Commins to do the bulk of the scoring in the club's upcoming Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 fixture.

