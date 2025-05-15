NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over Trophy 2025, Match 6

The 6th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over Trophy 2025 will see Northern Knights (NK) squaring off against Munster Reds (MUR) at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont on Thursday, May 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Northern Knights have won one of their last two matches. They lost their latest match against Leinster Lightning by 4 wickets. Munster Reds, too, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match of the tournament against North West Warriors by 3 wickets.

Both teams are standing at almost the same position. They will look to perform well in today's match and earn those extra points.

NK vs MUR Match Details

The 6th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over Trophy 2025 will be played on May 15 at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont. The game is set to take place at 3:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NK vs MUR, 6th Match

Date and Time: 15th May 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont

Pitch Report

The pitch at Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between North West Warriors and Northern Knights, where a total of 569 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

NK vs MUR Form Guide

NK - L W

MUR - W L

NK vs MUR Probable Playing XI

NK Playing XI

No injury updates

Neil Rock (wk & c), Benjamin Calitz, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Morgan Topping, Mark Adair, Adam Leckey, Cian Robertson, Matthew Humphreys, Ruhan Pretorius, Matthew Foster

MUR Playing XI

No injury updates

Kian Hilton (wk), Stephen Doheny, Philippus le Roux, Swapnil Modgil, Suliman Safi, Gareth Delany (c), John McNally, Ben White, Josh Manley, Liam McCarthy, Byron Mcdonough

NK vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Moor

P Moor is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. K Hilton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

P Stirling

S Doheny and P Stirling are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. P Stirling is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. R Adair is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

G Delany

M Adair and G Delany are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. G Delany will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 114 runs in the last two matches. R Pretorius is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Manley

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Manley and L McCarthy. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Manley will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. B White is another good bowler for today's match.

NK vs MUR match captain and vice-captain choices

G Delany

G Delany is one of the most crucial picks from Munster Reds as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 114 runs in the last two matches.

M Adair

M Adair is one of the most crucial picks from the Northern Knights squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for NK vs MUR, 6th Match

M Adair

G Delany

J Manley

P Stirling

R Pretorius

Northern Knights vs Munster Reds Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Northern Knights vs Munster Reds Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Moor

Batters: P le Roux, R Adair, P Stirling, S Doheny

All-rounders: M Adair, C Campher, G Delany, R Pretorius

Bowlers: J Manley, L McCarthy

Northern Knights vs Munster Reds Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Moor

Batters: P Stirling, S Doheny

All-rounders: M Adair, C Campher, G Delany, R Pretorius, J McNally

Bowlers: J Manley, L McCarthy, B White

