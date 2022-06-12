NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial League 2022, Match 11

The Northern Knights (NK) will take on the Munster Reds (MUR) in the 11th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 2022 on Sunday at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason.

The Northern Knights have not performed to the best of their potential in this year's Ireland Inter-Provincial series and are currently placed in the last position. The Munster Reds are no doubt the strongest team in the tournament and are currently placed first in the points table.

The Northern Knights will try their best to make a comeback in the tournament, but the Munster Reds are definitely a strong opponent. We expect the Munster Reds to win this match and continue their winning streak in the tournament.

NK vs MUR Probable Playing XI

NK Playing XI

Mark Adair (c), Neil Rock (wk), John Matchett, James McCollum, Morgan Topping, Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, Cade Carmichael, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Manley, and Ben White

MUR Playing XI

Peter Moor (c & wk), Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, Kevin O’Brien, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, David Delany, Liam McCarthy, and Mike Frost

Match Details

NK vs MUR, Ireland Inter-Provincial 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: June 12, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason

Pitch Report

As the Bready Cricket Club's pitch is conducive to batting, you can expect a high-scoring match with the top order batters performing admirably well.

With the new ball, pace bowlers might get some assistance if they bowl in the right areas. As the ball gets a little older, chasing will be a lot little easier on the pitch. After winning the toss, both teams would choose to chase.

NK vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Moor is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 match as he has performed really well in the last few matches. He smashed 40 runs in just 32 balls against LLG.

Batters

K O'Brien and J McCollum are the best batsmen to pick in today's Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and among the most experienced players of the tournament. J Lawlor is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

G Delany and C Campher are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also completing their quota of overs. M Adair and R Pretorius are other good picks for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Kane and J Manley are the best bowlers to pick for the Dream11 team. T Kane smashed 53 runs and took two wickets in the match against NWW. D Delany is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in NK vs MUR Dream11 prediction team

G Delany (MUR)

M Adair (NK)

C Campher (MUR)

Important stats for NK vs MUR Dream11 prediction team

J Manley - Seven wickets

T Kane - 129 runs and five wickets

G Delany - 124 runs and seven wickets

Northern Knights vs Munster Reds Dream11 Prediction Today (Ireland Inter-Provincial 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Moor, K O'Brien, J Lawlor, J McCollum, G Delany, R Pretorius, C Campher, M Adair, T Kane, J Manley, and D Delany

Captain: G Delany Vice Captain: C Campher

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Moor, K O'Brien, R Adair, J McCollum, G Delany, R Pretorius, C Campher, M Adair, T Kane, J Manley, and D Delany

Captain: G Delany Vice Captain: M Adair

