NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2025, Match 7

The seventh match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2025 will see Northern Knights (NK) squaring off against North West Warriors (NWW). It will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont on Tuesday, June 24. Here's all you need to know about the NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Northern Knights have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against North West Warriors by 109 runs. North West Warriors, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches of the tournament.
These two teams recently played the fifth match of the tournament, which was won by Northern Knights. They smashed 175 runs and were able to restrict the North West Warriors to only 66 runs.
NK vs NWW Match Details
The seventh match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2025 will be played on June 24 at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont at 3:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NK vs NWW, 7th Match
Date and Time: 24th June 2025, 3:15 PM IST
Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont
Pitch Report
The pitch at Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.
NK vs NWW Form Guide
NK - Won 2 of their last 3 matches
NWW - Won 1 of their last 3 matches
NK vs NWW Probable Playing XI
NK Playing XI
No injury updates
Paul Stirling, Sean Davey, Neil Rock, Morgan Topping, Cade Carmichael, Ross Adair, Benjamin Calitz, Matthew Humphreys, Cian Robertson, Tom Mayes, Carson McCullough
NWW Playing XI
No injury updates
Sam Topping, Cameron Melly, Andy Balbirnie, Andy McBrine (c), Jake Egan, Scott Macbeth, Jared Wilson, Robbie Millar, Graham Hume, Josh Wilson, David OSullivan
NK vs NWW Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Topping
S Topping is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 82 runs in the last three matches. B Calitz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
C Carmichael
M Topping and C Carmichael are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. C Carmichael is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 123 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches. A Balbirnie is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
S Macbeth
S Macbeth and J Wilson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Macbeth will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 41 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches. A McBrine is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
G Hume
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Robertson and G Hume. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. G Hume will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. T Mayes is another good bowler for today's match.
NK vs NWW match captain and vice-captain choices
S Macbeth
S Macbeth is one of the most crucial picks from the North West Warriors squad as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 41 runs and taken one wicket in the last three matches.
C Carmichael
C Carmichael is one of the most crucial picks from the Northern Knights squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 123 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.
5 Must-Picks for NK vs NWW, 7th Match
C Carmichael
S Macbeth
A Balbirnie
G Hume
C Robertson
Northern Knights vs North West Warriors Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Northern Knights vs North West Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Topping
Batters: A Balbirnie, C Carmichael, M Topping, J Egan
All-rounders: A McBrine, J Wilson, S Davey, S Macbeth
Bowlers: C Robertson, G Hume
Northern Knights vs North West Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Topping
Batters: A Balbirnie, C Carmichael, M Topping
All-rounders: S Davey, S Macbeth
Bowlers: C Robertson, G Hume, T Mayes, M Humphreys, C McCullough
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️