NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 18, 2021

The Northern Knights will be looking to bounce back at the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 after a poor outing in the 50-over Cup. They won just one match while losing two games in the tournament. Harry Tector’s side has enough ammunition to hit the right chords in the shortest form of the game.

Meanwhile, the North West Warriors didn’t have enough success in this format. They will hope for a turnaround in fortunes as they take on the Knights in their season opener. Andy McBrine’s form with both the bat and the ball will be pretty crucial for the Warriors as they look to make it to the knockouts this season.

Squads to choose from

Northern Knights

Harry Tector, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Benjamin White, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, James Cameron-Dow, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock

North West Warriors

Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, Varun Chopra, Graham Hume, Jared Wilson, Kyle Magee, Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William Smale

Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights

Harry Tector, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Benjamin White, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, James Cameron-Dow, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Neil Rock

North West Warriors

Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, Varun Chopra, Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William Smale

Match Details

Match: Northern Knights vs North West Warriors, Match 2

Date and Time: 18th June, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

With the same wicket being used for the first and second matches of the tournament, the track is expected to slow down a bit for this contest. Spinners will look to extract turns and bounce from the pitch during the game.

It will be an interesting battle between the bat and the ball with medium pacers getting momentum in the middle overs.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephan Doheny, James McCollum, William Porterfield, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, Shane Getkate, Luke Georgeson, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Graeme McCarter

Captain: Andy McBrine Vice-captain: Luke Georgeson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neil Rock, Graham Kennedy, William Porterfield, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, Shane Getkate, Luke Georgeson, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Graham Hume

Captain: Craig Young Vice-captain: William Porterfield

