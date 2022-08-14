NKF vs NL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kenya D10 2022, Match 4

Nakuru Flamingo will take on the Nairobi Lions in Match No. 4 of the Kenya D10 2022 at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi, on Sunday.
The first game for both teams was washed out. Kenya internationals Irfan Karim and Elijah Otieno form a key part of the Nakuru Flamingo side while Nairobi Lions boast of the likes of Collins Obuya and Alex Obanda.
Thus, both teams seem evenly matched up and both will be aiming for a strong start to the competition.
NKF vs NL Probable Playing 11 today
Nakuru Flamingo: Irfan Karim (wk), Neil Mugabe, Joseph Onyango, Dhillan Shah, Dhey Patel, Sachin Gill, Dolla Abala, Ahmed Hassan, Elijah Otieno, Abdul Rehman-I, Nischay Kerai.
Nairobi Lions: Nikul Patel, Newton Muthee (wk), Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Abhishek Sharma-I, Steve Omwogo, James Ngoche, Tarandeep Singh, Stephen Biko, Emmanuel Bundi, Victor Odhiambo.
Match Details
Match: NKF vs NL
Date & Time: August 14, 2022, 1 pm IST
Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi could be a balanced one. While the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the run flow in check.
Today’s NKF vs NL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Irfan Karim is the fourth-highest run-getter for Kenya in T20Is. He has amassed 566 runs, including five fifties, at an average of 25.72.
Batters
Alex Obanda is second on the list of leading run-getters for Kenya in the shortest format. He has scored 724 runs and is the only Kenyan batter with a T20I hundred.
All-rounders
Collins Obuya has been the talisman for Kenya. He has aggregated 828 runs in his T20I career and has picked up 24 wickets with the ball.
Bowlers
Elijah Otieno has been consistent with the ball for Kenya in T20Is, having picked up 25 wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in NKF vs NL Dream11 Prediction Team
Collins Obuya (NL)
Alex Obanda (NL)
Irfan Karim (NKF)
Elijah Otieno (NKF)
Emmanuel Bundi (NL)
Important stats for NKF vs NL Dream11 Prediction Team
Irfan Karim: 566 runs
Elijah Otieno: 25 wickets
Collins Obuya: 828 runs & 24 wickets
Alex Obanda: 724 runs
NKF vs NL Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Karim, Dhillan Shah, Alex Obanda, Nikul Patel, Sachin Gill, Dolla Abala, Collins Obuya, Steve Omwogo, Elijah Otieno, Emmanuel Bundi, James Ngoche
Captain: Collins Obuya Vice-captain: Irfan Karim
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Karim, Neil Mugabe, Alex Obanda, Nikul Patel, Dolla Abala, Ahmed Hassan, Collins Obuya, Steve Omwogo, Elijah Otieno, Nischay Kerai, James Ngoche
Captain: Alex Obanda Vice-captain: Elijah Otieno