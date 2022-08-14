NKF vs NL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kenya D10 2022, Match 4

Nakuru Flamingo will take on the Nairobi Lions in Match No. 4 of the Kenya D10 2022 at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi, on Sunday.

The first game for both teams was washed out. Kenya internationals Irfan Karim and Elijah Otieno form a key part of the Nakuru Flamingo side while Nairobi Lions boast of the likes of Collins Obuya and Alex Obanda.

Thus, both teams seem evenly matched up and both will be aiming for a strong start to the competition.

NKF vs NL Probable Playing 11 today

Nakuru Flamingo: Irfan Karim (wk), Neil Mugabe, Joseph Onyango, Dhillan Shah, Dhey Patel, Sachin Gill, Dolla Abala, Ahmed Hassan, Elijah Otieno, Abdul Rehman-I, Nischay Kerai.

Nairobi Lions: Nikul Patel, Newton Muthee (wk), Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Abhishek Sharma-I, Steve Omwogo, James Ngoche, Tarandeep Singh, Stephen Biko, Emmanuel Bundi, Victor Odhiambo.

Match Details

Match: NKF vs NL

Date & Time: August 14, 2022, 1 pm IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi could be a balanced one. While the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the run flow in check.

Today’s NKF vs NL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Irfan Karim is the fourth-highest run-getter for Kenya in T20Is. He has amassed 566 runs, including five fifties, at an average of 25.72.

Batters

Alex Obanda is second on the list of leading run-getters for Kenya in the shortest format. He has scored 724 runs and is the only Kenyan batter with a T20I hundred.

All-rounders

Collins Obuya has been the talisman for Kenya. He has aggregated 828 runs in his T20I career and has picked up 24 wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Elijah Otieno has been consistent with the ball for Kenya in T20Is, having picked up 25 wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in NKF vs NL Dream11 Prediction Team

Collins Obuya (NL)

Alex Obanda (NL)

Irfan Karim (NKF)

Elijah Otieno (NKF)

Emmanuel Bundi (NL)

Important stats for NKF vs NL Dream11 Prediction Team

Irfan Karim: 566 runs

Elijah Otieno: 25 wickets

Collins Obuya: 828 runs & 24 wickets

Alex Obanda: 724 runs

NKF vs NL Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Nakuru Flamingo vs Nairobi Lions - Kenya D10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Karim, Dhillan Shah, Alex Obanda, Nikul Patel, Sachin Gill, Dolla Abala, Collins Obuya, Steve Omwogo, Elijah Otieno, Emmanuel Bundi, James Ngoche

Captain: Collins Obuya Vice-captain: Irfan Karim

Dream11 Team for Nakuru Flamingo vs Nairobi Lions - Kenya D10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Karim, Neil Mugabe, Alex Obanda, Nikul Patel, Dolla Abala, Ahmed Hassan, Collins Obuya, Steve Omwogo, Elijah Otieno, Nischay Kerai, James Ngoche

Captain: Alex Obanda Vice-captain: Elijah Otieno

