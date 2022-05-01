NKL vs EKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Japan Premier League 2022, Match 9

The North Kanto Lions (NKL) and East Kanto Sunrisers (EKS) will lock horns in Match 9 of the Japan Premier League on Sunday, May 1. The Sano International Cricket Ground 1 will host this contest.

Reo Sakurano-Thomas will be leading North Kanto, while Supun Nawarathna will be captaining East Kanto. Both sides will be eyeing a good performance in this encounter to stay alive in the tournament.

Sanjaya Yapabandara will be one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this encounter from East Kanto. Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake has been performing well with the willow from North Kanto.

NKL vs EKS Probable Playing 11 Today

NKL XI

Declan Suzuki-Mccomb, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Shu Noguchi, Anil Chandraiah, Shan Chathuranga, Reo Sakurano-Thomas (c), Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Mandeep Singh, Hashan Thilakarathne, Roshan Dangal, Reiji Suto.

EKS XI

Supun Nawarathna (c), Ibrahim Takahashi, Sarfraz Petkar, Tsuyoshi Takada, Malith Neranjan, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Marcus Thurgate, Mian Muneeb Siddique, Ashley Thurgate, Kento Ota-Dobell, Manav Natarajan.

Match Details

Match: North Kanto Lions vs East Kanto Sunrisers, Japan Premier League (JPL) 2022, Match 9.

Date and Time: 1st May 2022, 6:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground 1.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at this venue highly favors bowlers in the middle overs. However, in the initial overs, we can expect the batters to score some crucial runs and put their team on top. Slow bowlers will have their say in the middle and death overs.

Today’s NKL vs EKS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Supun Nawarathna: Supun Nawarathna is the leading run-scorer for East Kanto with 66 runs from two innings. Moreover, he will give you some valuable fantasy points from behind the wickets as a keeper.

Batter

Lachie Lake: Lachie Lake has been in exceptional form for the Lions with the willow. In just two innings, he has scored 83 runs and is the leading run-scorer for his side in the competition.

All-rounder

Sanjaya Yapabandara: Sunrisers all-rounder Sanjaya Yapabandara has scored 22 runs from two innings with the willow. He has also picked up two wickets with the ball in hand.

Bowler

Malith Neranjan: Malith Neranjan has scored 22 runs from two innings and also picked up four crucial scalps and is the leading wicket-taker for his team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NKL vs EKS Dream11 prediction team

Sanjaya Yapabandara (East Kanto Sunrisers)

Kneto Ota-Dobell (East Kanto Sunrisers)

Malith Neranjan (East Kanto Sunrisers)

Important stats for NKL vs EKS Dream11 prediction team

Sanjaya Yapabandara: 22 runs and two wickets from two innings in JPL 2022.

Lachie Lake: 83 runs from two innings in JPL 2022.

Malith Neranjan: 22 runs and four wickets from two innings in JPL 2022.

NKL vs EKS Dream11 Prediction Today (JPL 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Supun Nawarathna, Tsuyoshi Takada, Lachie Lake, Shan Chathuranga, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Kneto Ota-Dobell, Ibrahim Takahashi, Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Malith Neranjan, Declan Mccomb, Shotaro Hirarsuka.

Captain: Sanjaya Yapabandara | Vice Captain: Kneto Ota-Dobell.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anil Chandraiah, Reiji Suto, Lachie Lake, Shan Chathuranga, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Kneto Ota-Dobell, Ibrahim Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate, Malith Neranjan, Declan Mccomb, Shotaro Hirarsuka.

Captain: Lachie Lake | Vice Captain: Malith Neranjan.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra