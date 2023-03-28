NKL vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICCA Ramadan T20 Trophy, Match 5

The fifth match of the ICCA Ramadan T20 Trophy will see Nakheel (NKL) square off against Mid East Metals (MEM) at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai on Friday, March 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NKL vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Mid-East Metals have played one match in the tournament and made a winning start to the tournament. Nakheel, on the other hand, will be playing their first match in the tournament and will try to get off to a winning start.

NKL vs MEM Match Details

The fifth game of the ICCA Ramadan T20 Trophy will be played on March 28 at ICC Academy Ground No.2 at 10.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NKL vs MEM, Match 5

Date and Time: March 28, 2023; 10.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No.2, Dubai

NKL vs MEM, Pitch Report

The pitch at ICC Academy Ground No.2 will be good for both the batter and the bowlers. It will be a close fight between the bat and the ball.

NKL vs MEM Probable Playing XIs

NKL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NKL Probable Playing XI

B Nandy, H Sheraz, S Pednekar, M Ghazanfar, A Haseeb, P Prasad, A Abbasi, F Muhammad, S Pal, A Siddique, and N Muhammad.

MEM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MEM Probable Playing XI

O Hayat-I, W Ahmed-I, H Altaf, I Ashraf, F Awan, Z Muhammad, K Khawaja, T Khan, H Bilal, M Ayub, M Imran, and F Ahmed.

NKL vs MEM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Nandy

B Nandy could be an explosive batter at the top of the order. Nandy is also very good behind the stumps, which makes him the best batter pick for the match.

Batter

F Awan

F Awan is a top-order batter who can bat with positive intent from the very beginning of the match. His recent form makes him the best pick from this category.

All-rounder

P Prasad

P Prasad could be very effective in the match with both of his trades. He can pick up valuable points in either innings of the match and that makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Bowler

M Imran

M Imran has been in good wicket-taking form this tournament. His ability to change the complexion of a match with the ball in hand makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

NKL vs MEM match captain and vice-captain choices

F Awan

F Awan has been in good batting form in this tournament. He has the ability to score runs at clutch situations and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

P Prasad

P Prasad could be a very effective all-rounder for his team. He can be a match-winner with either of his trades and that makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NKL vs MEM, Match 5

B Nandy

F Awan

P Prasad

K Khawaja

M Imran

NKL vs MEM Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor the batters, especially in the first innings. Bowlers with good slower under their repertoire and spinners will come into play with the progress of the match.

NKL vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: B Nandy

Batters: F Awan, S Pednekar, Z Muhammad

All-rounders: K Khawaja, T Khan, A Abbasi, P Prasad

Bowlers: H Bilal, S Pal, M Imran

