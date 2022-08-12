NL vs COD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kenya D10, Match 1

The Nairobi Lions will take on the Coast Dolphins (NL vs COD) in the first match of the Kenya D10 on Saturday, August 13, at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi.

The Lions will begin the competition as one of the favorites to lift the title. They have plenty of multi-dimensional players like Collins Obuya and Alex Obanda in their squad and will be looking to start the tournament with a bang.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have a well-balanced squad full of youth as well as experience. Their bowling seems to be marginally weak on paper, so it will be interesting to see how they deal with the shortcomings.

NL vs COD Probable Playing 11 Today

NL XI

Newton Muthee, Nikul Patel, Alex Obanda, Sachin Bhudia, Abhishek Sharma-I, Collins Obuya, Dominic Wesonga, Steve Omwogo, James Ngoche, Tarandeep Singh, Stephen Biko.

COD XI

Zephania Arinaitwe, Peter Kituku, Gurdeep Singh, Dhiren Gondaria, Sumit Halai, Gerald Mwendwa Muthui, Kulpreet Singh-I, Sukhdeep Singh, Joseph Owino, Jadhavji Bhimji, Martin Okoth.

Match Details

Match: NL vs COD, Kenya D10, Match 1.

Date and Time: 13th August, 2022, 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi.

Pitch Report

The track at the Gymkhana Club Ground is an excellent batting surface. Pacers might find some assistance, especially with the new ball.

Today’s NL vs COD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Arinaitwe seems to be a safe bet for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 133 runs in 10 matches.

Batters

A Obanda is an immensely experienced player who will be tasked with leading his side as well. He has amassed 1605 runs in 85 matches.

D Gondaria is also a multi-dimensional player who can prove to be instrumental in this match. He has scored 490 runs and has also scalped six wickets in 24 matches.

All-rounders

C Obuya is a fantastic all-rounder who is expected to have a great campaign. He has scored 2069 runs in 103 matches and has also picked up 48 wickets so far. He could prove to be an interesting captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team for this match.

D Wesonga is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 45 runs and has also scalped two wickets in nine games.

Bowlers

E Bundi has also played plenty of matches and will be tasked with leading the bowling unit for his side. He has picked up 20 wickets in 22 matches and has also scored 336 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NL vs COD Dream11 prediction team

C Obuya (NL).

D Wesonga (NL).

A Obanda (NL).

D Gondaria (COD).

G Singh (COD).

Important stats for NL vs COD Dream11 prediction team

C Obuya: 2069 runs and 48 wickets in 103 matches.

D Wesonga: 45 runs and two wickets in nine matches.

A Obanda: 1605 runs in 85 matches.

D Gondaria: 490 runs and 24 wickets in 24 matches.

G Singh: 246 runs and two wickets in 22 matches.

NL vs COD Dream11 Prediction Today

NL vs COD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Arinaitwe, A Obanda, D Gondaria, G Singh, S Bhudia, C Obuya, D Wesonga, S Singh, E Bundi, J Bhimji, J Ngoche.

Captain: C Obuya | Vice-Captain: D Wesonga.

NL vs COD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Arinaitwe, A Obanda, D Gondaria, G Singh, C Obuya, D Wesonga, S Singh, E Bundi, J Bhimji, J Ngoche, S Biko.

Captain: A Obanda | Vice-Captain: D Gondaria.

