NLS vs MMR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Match 3

The third match of the Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup will see Nakuru Leopards (NLS) squaring off against Mombasa Rhino (MMR) at the Mombasa Sports Club in Kenya on Monday, December 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NLS vs MMR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Nakuru Leopards lost their last match to Thika Hippos by one wicket and will be looking to make a comeback in today's match. Mombasa Rhino won their last match against the Nairobi Lions by 11 runs.

Nakuru Leopards will give it their all to win the match, but Mombasa Rhino have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NLS vs MMR Match Details

The third match of the Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup will be played on December 12 at the Mombasa Sports Club in Kenya. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NLS vs MMR, Match 3

Date and Time: December 12, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Mombasa Sports Club, Kenya

Pitch Report

The surface at the Mombasa Sports Club in Kenya looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

NLS vs MMR Form Guide

NLS - L

MMR - W

NLS vs MMR Probable Playing XI

NLS Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahul, Rohit Rakesh Kumar, Pushkar Sharma, Gasper Ochieng, Kshtij Patel, Mirzadanish Alam, Eugene Ochieng, Adarsh Sawajini, Morris Ouma (wk), Vatsal, Ashmit Baliyan

MMR Playing XI

No injury updates

Suhail Dar (wk), Imran Qazi, Soarabh, Shourya Batra, Sajad, Muzeef, Muhammad Sheeraz, Hannan, Arslan, Saghir Abbas, Deepanshu Rajanwal

NLS vs MMR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ouma

M Ouma is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. S Dar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Sawajini

I Qazi and A Sajawani are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Abbas has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Rajanwal

D Rajanwal and Muzeef are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. A Baliyan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Ochieng

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Sajad and E Ochieng. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Hannan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NLS vs MMR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sawajini

A Sawajini is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

D Rajanwal

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make D Rajanwal the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for NLS vs MMR, Match 3

D Rajanwal

A Sawajini

M Aalam

P Sharma

I Qazi

Nakuru Leopards vs Mombasa Rhino Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nakuru Leopards vs Mombasa Rhino Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ouma

Batters: I Qazi, M Aalam, P Sharma, A Sawajini, S Abbas

All-rounders: Muzeef, D Rajanwal

Bowlers: Hannan, E Ochieng, Sajad

Nakuru Leopards vs Mombasa Rhino Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ouma

Batters: I Qazi, M Aalam, P Sharma, A Sawajini

All-rounders: D Rajanwal

Bowlers: Hannan, E Ochieng, K Patel, R Rakesh, Soarabh

