NLS vs NL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup, Match 7

The seventh match of the Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup will see Nakuru Leopards (NLS) squaring off against the Nairobi Lions (NL) at the Mombasa Sports Club in Kenya on Wednesday, December 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NLS vs NL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Nakuru Leopards have won one of their last three matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in today's match. The Nairobi Lions, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Nakuru Leopards will give it their all to win the match, but the Nairobi Lions have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NLS vs NL Match Details

The seventh match of the Dafabet ACPL Kenya T20 Cup will be played on December 14 at the Mombasa Sports Club in Kenya. The game is set to take place at 12.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NLS vs NL, Match 7

Date and Time: November 14, 2022, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Mombasa Sports Club, Kenya

Pitch Report

The surface at the Mombasa Sports Club in Kenya looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Kisumu Python and Nakuru Leopards, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets

NLS vs NL Form Guide

NLS - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

NL - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

NLS vs NL Probable Playing XI

NLS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rahul, Rohit Rakesh Kumar, Pushkar Sharma, Gasper Ochieng, Kshtij Patel, Mirzadanish Alam, Eugene Ochieng, Adarsh Sawajini, Morris Ouma (wk), Vatsal, and Ashmit Baliyan.

NL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ahmed Raza (wk), James Ngoche, Vinay Singh ll, Mohammed Hassan Ali ll, Shahbaz, Arzu, Huzaifa, Falak Sher, Umais Malik, Sheroz, and Chishti.

NLS vs NL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ouma

M Ouma is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Raza is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

V Singh

Arzu and V Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Ngoche has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Aalam

P Sharma and M Aalam are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. A Sawajini is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Ochieng

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Sikander and E Ochieng. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Patel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NLS vs NL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Aalam

M Aalam is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has smashed 79 runs and picked up three wickets in the last three matches.

P Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make P Sharma the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 89 runs and scalped three wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NLS vs NL, Match 7

M Aalam

P Sharma

A Sawajini

V Singh

E Ochieng

Nakuru Leopards vs Nairobi Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nakuru Leopards vs Nairobi Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: A Raza

Batters: Arzu, J Ngoche, V Singh

All-rounders: F Sher, A Sawajini, M Aalam, P Sharma,

Bowlers: E Ochieng, Sikander, V Patel

Nakuru Leopards vs Nairobi Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Raza

Batters: Arzu, J Ngoche, V Singh

All-rounders: A Sawajini, M Aalam, P Sharma, E Otieno

Bowlers: E Ochieng, Sikander, V Patel

Poll : 0 votes