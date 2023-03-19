NMC vs CCD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 Premier Club Championship, Match 20

Nambor Club (NMC) will go up against Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) in the 20th game of the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Sunday (March 19). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Nambor lost their last game against NSSA by eight wickets and are fifth in the points table. Cricket Club, meanwhile, won their last game against Evergreen Cricket Club by ten wickets and are second in the standings.

NMC vs CCD Match Details

The 20th game of the Assam T20 Premier Club Championship will be played on March 19 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar, on Sunday (March 19) at 12:45 pm IST.

The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: NMC vs CCD, Assam T20 Premier Club Championship, Match 20

Date and Time: March 19, 2023;12:45 pm IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

NMC vs CCD Pitch Report

The track at the Satindra Mohan Dev Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball, but there may not be much help for the spinners.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score being 121.

MC vs CCD Form Guide (Assam T20 Premier Club Championship)

NMC: L

CCD: W

NMC vs CCD probable playing XIs for today’s match

NMC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

NMC Probable Playing XI

Rahul Agrawal, Vikram Rawat, Kunal Sarma, Deepjyoti Sarma, Dhiraj Deka, Bargis Hazarika, Dipu Gogoi, Pranjal Saikia, Sushanta Bikash Bharadwaj, Raiyan Rahat Hussain, Baihbab Bora

CCD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

CCD Probable Playing XI

Ankush Mazumder, Rajat Khan, Ishan Ahmed, Sourav Saha, Jay Borah, Sunil Lachit, Reshab Dipak, Mukhtar Hussain, Chirantan Das, Manab Barman, Nishant Singhania

NMC vs CCD Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ankush Mazumder (1 match, 30 runs, Strike Rate: 111.11)

Mazumder seems to be in fine form with the bat, scoring 30 runs in the last game. He could also help you fetch hefty points with his keeping skills.

Top Batter Pick

Dhiraj Deka (1 match, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 88)

Wolvaardt was the highest scorer in the last game with 44 at a strike rate of 88. He could be a great fantasy pick.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jay Borah (1 match, 63 runs and 0 wickets, Strike Rate: 128.57 and Economy Rate: 0)

Borah could not contribute with the ball but won the game with the bat for his team. He smashed 63 and should find a place in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sunil Lachit (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.50)

Lachit picked up three wickets in the last game at an economy of 3.50. He could prove to be a decisive fantasy pick.

NMC vs CCD match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Jay Borah

Borah could be a fine fantasy pick. He scored an unbeaten half-century (63) in the last game to take his team home.

Kunal Sarma

Sarma could not perform much with the bat, scoring just two runs but picked up a wicket at an economy of 4.75.

Five Must-pick players with stats for NMC vs CCD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ankush Mazumder 30 runs in 1 game

Dhiraj Deka 44 runs in 1 game

Jay Borah 63 runs in 1 game

Sunil Lachit 3 wickets in 1 game

Kunal Sarma 2 runs and 1 wicket in 1 game

NMC vs CCD Match Expert Tips

Jay Borah could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this NMC vs CCD game, click here.

NMC vs CCD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Head-to-Head League

NMC vs CCD Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20 Premier Club Championship

NMC vs CCD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ankush Mazumder

Batters: Rajat Khan, Dhiraj Deka, Bargis Hazarika

All-rounders: Chirantan Das, Jay Borah, Kunal Sarma, Dipu Gogoi, Sushanta Bikash Bharadwaj

Bowlers: Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit

NMC vs CCD Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Grand League

NMC vs CCD Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20 Premier Club Championship

NMC vs CCD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ankush Mazumder

Batters: Rajat Khan, Dhiraj Deka, Ishan Ahmed

All-rounders: Chirantan Das, Jay Borah, Kunal Sarma, Sushanta Bikash Bharadwaj

Bowlers: Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Raiyan Rahat Hussain

Poll : 0 votes