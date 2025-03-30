NML vs KBR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 17

The 17th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see No Mans Land Explorers (NML) go up against Kings Bay Royals (KBR) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Sunday, March 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NML vs KBR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Kings Bay Royals have won one of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Store Bay Snorkelers by 18 runs. No Mans Land Explorers, on the other hand, have lost their last four matches. They lost their last match to Pigeon Point Skiers by 47 runs.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won two matches each.

NML vs KBR Match Details

The 17th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on March 30 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to start at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

NML vs KBR, 17th Match

Date and Time: 30 March 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Store Bay Snorkelers and Pigeon Point Skiers, where a total of 292 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

Ad

NML vs KBR Form Guide

NML - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

KBR - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

NML vs KBR Probable Playing XI

NML Playing XI

No injury updates

T Castro, L Lezama, A Mahase, D Sween, C Kalawan, I Khan, A George, C Raymond, K Samuel, and J Persaud (wk).

KBR Playing XI

No injury updates

N Sookdeosingh, M Deyal, A Rambaran, O James, K Ramdoo, K Isaac, J Mills, D Murray (wk), Q Brooks, K Thomas, and D Shanghie.

Ad

NML vs KBR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Persaud

J Persaud is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the middle order and will give additional fielding points. D Murray is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Sookdeosingh

N Sookdeosingh and K Ramdoo are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Sookdeosingh is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 77 runs in the last three matches. O James is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

A Rambaran

T Castro and A Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Rambaran will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 175 runs and taken five wickets in just five matches. M Deyal is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Q Brooks

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Raymond and Q Brooks. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Q Brooks will complete his quota of overs. He has scalped four wickets in the last five matches. K Thomas is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

NML vs KBR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Rambaran

A Rambaran is one of the most crucial picks from Kings Bay Royals, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 175 runs and taken five wickets in just five matches.

M Deyal

M Deyal is another crucial pick from the Kings Bay Royals squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 57 runs in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for NML vs KBR, 17th Match

M Deyal

A Rambaran

K Ramdoo

N Sookdeosingh

I Khan

No Mans Land Explorers vs Kings Bay Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

No Mans Land Explorers vs Kings Bay Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Persaud

Ad

Batters: N Sookdeosingh, O James, K Ramdoo

All-rounders: T Castro, I Khan, M Deyal, J Alfred, A Rambaran

Bowlers: C Raymond, Q Brooks

No Mans Land Explorers vs Kings Bay Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Persaud

Ad

Batters: N Sookdeosingh, K Ramdoo

All-rounders: T Castro, I Khan, M Deyal, J Alfred, A Rambaran, C Kalawan, K Isaac

Bowlers: Q Brooks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️