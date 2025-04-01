NML vs MIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 21

The 21st match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see No Mans Land Explorers (NML) squaring off against Mt Irvine Surfers (MIS) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Tuesday, April 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NML vs MIS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

No Mans Land Explorers have won two of their last seven matches. They won their last fixture against Store Bay Snorkelers by 7 wickets. Meanwhile, Mt Irvine Surfers have won four of their last six matches. They secured a victory in their last outing against No Mans Land Explorers by 43 runs.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. No Mans Land Explorers have won four matches while Mt Irvine Surfers have won only one match.

NML vs MIS Match Details

The 21st match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on April 1 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NML vs MIS, 21st Match

Date and Time: 1st April 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to post a big total on the board.

The last match played at this venue was between Store Bay Snorkelers and No Mans Land Explorers where a total of 225 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

NML vs MIS Form Guide

NML - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

MIS - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

NML vs MIS Probable Playing XI

NML Playing XI

No injury updates

T Castro, L Lezama, A Mahase, D Sween, C Kalawan, I Khan, A George, C Raymond, K Samuel, J Persaud (wk)

MIS Playing XI

No injury updates

A Shehzad (wk), K Kallicharan, S Rambaran, S Duncan, C Thurton, S Peters, K Dillon, S Thomas, R Jaipaul, S Roopnarine

NML vs MIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Thurton

C Thurton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and can once again perform well. He has smashed 89 runs in the last five matches. J Persaud is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Kallicharan

L Lezama and K Kallicharan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. K Kallicharan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 216 runs in the last six matches. D Sween is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

S Rambaran

T Castro and S Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Rambaran will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 81 runs and taken 8 wickets in just six matches. I Khan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

R Jaipaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Raymond and R Jaipaul. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Jaipaul will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 4 wickets in the last six matches. S Duncan is another good bowler for today's match.

NML vs MIS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rambaran

S Rambaran is one of the most crucial picks from Mt Irvine Surfers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 81 runs and taken 8 wickets in just six matches.

K Kallicharan

K Kallicharan is another crucial pick from the Mt Irvine Surfers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order. He has smashed 216 runs in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for NML vs MIS, 21st Match

S Rambaran

K Kallicharan

S Roopnarine

T Castro

I Khan

No Mans Land Explorers vs Mt Irvine Surfers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

No Mans Land Explorers vs Mt Irvine Surfers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Thurton

Batters: K Kallicharan, L Lezama

All-rounders: T Castro, I Khan, S Rambaran, C Kalawan, S Roopnarine

Bowlers: C Raymond, S Duncan, R Jaipaul

No Mans Land Explorers vs Mt Irvine Surfers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Thurton

Batters: K Kallicharan, L Lezama, D Sween

All-rounders: T Castro, I Khan, S Rambaran, C Kalawan, S Roopnarine

Bowlers: K Ross, R Jaipaul

