NML vs PPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 12

The 12th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see No Mans Land Explorers (NML) go up against Pigeon Point Skiers (PPS) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Wednesday, March 28. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NML vs PPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

No Mans Land Explorers have lost all of their last three matches so far. They lost their last match to King Bay Royals by nine wickets. Pigeon Point Skiers, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches. They won their last match against King Bay Royals by eight wickets.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. No Mans Land Explorers have won two matches while Pigeon Point Skiers have won three matches.

NML vs PPS Match Details

The 12th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on March 28 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to start at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NML vs PPS, 12th Match

Date and Time: 28 March 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between King Bay Royals and Pigeon Point Skiers, where a total of 238 runs were scored at a loss of 5 wickets.

NML vs PPS Form Guide

NML - L L L

PPS - W W W

NML vs PPS Probable Playing XI

NML Playing XI

No injury updates

T Castro, L Lezama, A Mahase, D Sween, C Kalawan, I Khan, A George, C Raymond, K Samuel, and J Persaud (wk).

PPS Playing XI

No injury updates

J Kent (wk), A Providence, D Moore, H Boyce, A Alexander, J Bootan, A Desvignes, J Boyce, B Melville, D Roberts, and S Sheppard.

NML vs PPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Kent

J Kent is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and also perform the wicketkeeping duties for his team. He has smashed 126 runs in the last three matches. J Persaud is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Cooper

L Lezama and A Cooper are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Cooper is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has already smashed 36 runs in the last two matches. K Samuel is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

J Bootan

A Providence and J Bootan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Bootan will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 31 runs and taken 5 wickets in just three matches. T Castro is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

I Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Williams and I Khan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. I Khan will complete his quota of overs and bat in the top order. He has smashed 68 runs in the last three matches. D Roberts is another good bowler for today's match.

NML vs PPS match captain and vice-captain choices

J Bootan

J Bootan is one of the most crucial picks from Pigeon Point Skiers, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 31 runs and taken five wickets in just three matches.

J Kent

J Kent is another crucial pick from the Pigeon Point Skiers squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team and has already smashed 126 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for NML vs PPS, 12th Match

A Providence

J Kent

J Bootan

T Castro

A Cooper

No Mans Land Explorers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

No Mans Land Explorers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Kent

Batters: A Cooper, L Lezama

All-rounders: J Bootan, A Providence, D Sween, T Castro

Bowlers: R Williams, P Williams, D Roberts, I Khan

No Mans Land Explorers vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Kent

Batters: A Cooper, L Lezama

All-rounders: J Bootan, A Providence, D Sween, T Castro, A Alexander

Bowlers: C Raymond, D Roberts, I Khan

