NOD vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 9

The Northern Diamonds (NOD) will take on the Central Sparks (CES) in the ninth match of the English Women's One Day Trophy on Saturday at the New Road in Worcester.

The Northern Diamonds had a great start to the season as they won their first match against the Thunder by six wickets. They have won three of their last five domestic matches.

The Central Sparks, on the other hand, didn't have a great start as they lost their first match to the Southern Vipers by six wickets. They have managed to win only two of their last five domestic matches.

The Central Sparks will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Northern Diamonds are a relatively better team. The Northern Diamonds are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NOD vs CES Probable Playing XI

NOD Playing XI

Hollie Armitage (c), Linsey Smith, Sterre Kalis, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Rachel Hopkins, Bess Heath (wk), Jenny Gunn, Katherine Brunt, Katie Levick, Rachel Slater, Leigh Kasperek

CES Playing XI

Evelyn Jones (c), Davina Perrin, Thea Brookes, Ami Campbell, Abigail Freeborn (wk), Sarah Glenn, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Elizabeth Russell, Hannah Baker

Match Details

NOD vs CES, English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 9

Date and Time: July 16, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

The track at New Road in Worcester is likely to be a good one to bat on. The batters are likely to enjoy this game. However, the spinners are likely to get some assistance from the wicket.

NOD vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Winfield, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

H Armitage and E Jones are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. S Kalis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. She has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

S Glenn and R Fackrell are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Gunn is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Smith and G Potts. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. L Kasperek is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in NOD vs CES Dream11 prediction team

S Glenn (CES)

L Kasperek (NOD)

H Armitage (NOD)

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks: Important stats for Dream11 team

L Winfield - 95 runs

L Smith - 10 runs and five wickets

S Glenn - 17 runs and five wickets

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's One Day Trophy)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: L Winfield, H Armitage, E Jones, A Campbell, S Glenn, L Russel, E Marlow, L Kasperek, L Smith, K Levick, G Potts

Captain: S Glenn Vice Captain: H Armitage

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: L Winfield, H Armitage, E Jones, S Kalis, A Campbell, S Glenn, E Marlow, L Kasperek, L Smith, K Levick, G Potts

Captain: S Glenn Vice Captain: L Smith

