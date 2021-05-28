NOD vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's England Women's ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) - May 29th, 2021

The opening round of fixtures in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will see the Northern Diamonds take on Central Sparks at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

After finishing runners-up in the previous edition of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the Northern Diamonds will be looking to go a step further this year. With a talented squad led by Hollie Armitage, the Diamonds are among the hot favorites to go all the way, with Sterre Kalis and Jenny Gunn being the ones to watch out for in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

But the Diamonds will be facing a strong Central Sparks side who will be looking to build on their strong showing in the previous Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy season. Led by Eve Jones, the Sparks will bank on the likes of Marie Kelly and Issy Wong with the bat and ball respectively. However, they will start the game as underdogs.

With both teams looking to get off to the perfect start in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage, Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald, Nat Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield

Central Sparks

Amy Jones, Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Milly Home, Poppy Davies, Chloe Hill, Georgia Davies, Eve Jones, Thea Brooks, Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Hannah Baker and Anisha Baker

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage, Lauren Winfield, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Bess Heath (wk), Ami Campbell, Sterre Kalis, Jenny Gunn, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith and Phoebe Graham

Central Sparks

Amy Jones (wk), Milly Home, Georgia Davies, Marie Kelly, Chloe Hill, Poppy Davies, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Grace Potts, Liz Russell and Anisha Baker

Match Details

Match: Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks

Date & Time: 29th May 2021, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in Leeds, with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. With cloudy conditions expected during the early stages, the pacers should get the ball to move around viciously. While the batters will need to bide their time in the middle before going big, the spinners should also pose a threat in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 200 being a competitive total at the venue.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOD vs CES)

NOD vs CES Dream11 Tips - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Davies, L Winfield, M Kelly, S Kalis, B Langston, E Jones, H Armitage, N Sciver, G Potts, I Wong and K Brunt

Captain: H Armitage. Vice-captain: E Jones

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Davies, L Winfield, M Kelly, S Kalis, B Langston, E Jones, H Armitage, N Sciver, G Potts, S Glenn and L Smith

Captain: L Winfield. Vice-captain: E Jones