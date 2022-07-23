NOD vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 15

Northern Diamonds (NOD) will take on the Lightning (LIG) in match 15 of the English Women's One Day Trophy on Saturday at the Emirates Riverside in Chester-le-Street.

The Northern Diamonds have made a bright start to the season, winning their last two matches by big margins. Lightning, on the other hand, haven't had a great start. They have won only one of their last two matches against the Thunder by five wickets.

The Lightning will be keen to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Northern Diamonds are a relatively better team. The Northern Diamonds are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NOD vs LIG Probable Playing XI

NOD Playing XI

Hollie Armitage (c), Linsey Smith, Sterre Kalis, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Rachel Hopkins, Bess Heath (wk), Jenny Gunn, Katherine Brunt, Katie Levick, Rachel Slater, Leigh Kasperek

LIG Playing XI

Bethany Harmer, Piepa Cleary, Marie Kelly, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce (wk), Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, Josie Groves

Match Details

NOD vs LIG, English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 15

Date and Time: July 23, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Riverside in Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The track at the Emirates Riverside in Chester-le-Street is likely to be well balanced, which will offer a lot to both batters and bowlers. Pacers could find some movement with the new ball, and the spinners might be able to extract some turns as the match progresses.

NOD vs LIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Winfield, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

H Armitage and L Higham are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. S Kalis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. She has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

P Cleary and K Bryce are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Bryce smashed 109 runs in just 133 balls in the match against the Thunder.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Smith and G Ballinger. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. L Kasperek is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in NOD vs LIG Dream11 prediction team

K Bryce (LIG)

L Smith (NOD)

H Armitage (NOD)

Northern Diamonds vs Lightning: Important stats for Dream11 team

L Winfield - 145 runs

L Smith - 35 runs and six wickets

K Bryce - 115 runs and two wickets

Northern Diamonds vs Lightning Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's One Day Trophy)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: L Winfield, H Armitage, S Kalis, L Higham, P Cleary, K Bryce, L Kasperek, L Smith, E Marlow, J Groves, G Ballinger

Captain: K Bryce Vice Captain: H Armitage

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: L Winfield, H Armitage, S Kalis, L Higham, P Cleary, K Bryce, L Kasperek, L Smith, E Marlow, K Levick, G Ballinger

Captain: H Armitage Vice Captain: L Smith

