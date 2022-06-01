NOD vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Match 17

Northern Diamonds will take on Lightning in the 17th match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street on Wednesday.
Northern Diamonds have won two of their four matches this season. They are second in the points table and are arriving in this clash following a sensational win in their previous match against Thunder.
Meanwhile, Lightning have managed to win just one of their four games so far this season. They are rooted to the bottom of the table and lost their previous match against Southern Vipers. They will be looking to turn things around quickly.
NOD vs LIG Probable Playing 11 Today
NOD XI
Lauren Winfield, Leigh Kasperek, Hollie Armitage, Rachel Hopkins, Leah Dobson, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Turner, Natalie Sciver, Emma Marlow, Katie Levick, Abigail Glen
LIG XI
Marie Kelly, Tammy Beaumont, Ella Claridge, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Bethan Ellis, Teresa Graves, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Josie Groves
Match Details
NOD vs LIG, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Match 17
Date and Time: 1st June, 2022, 6:45 PM IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Pitch Report
The Riverside Ground wicket is balanced and is expected to assist both bowlers and batters. Spinners are likely to dominate proceedings in the middle overs. The team that wins the toss, should ideally opt to bat first.
Today’s NOD vs LIG Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Lauren Winfield will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. She has smashed 96 runs in two matches at an average of 48.
Batters
Tammy Beaumont is a wonderful cricketer who is known for taking the game to the opposition. She has amassed 136 runs at an outstanding average of 34 in four games.
All-rounders
Kathryn Bryce is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. She has scored 110 runs and three wickets. Bryce will be a wonderful captaincy pick for your NOD vs LIG Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowlers
Katie Levick is expected to lead her side’s bowling unit. She has scalped 12 wickets so far and is also decent with the bat.
Top 5 best players to pick in NOD vs LIG Dream11 prediction team
Katie Levick (NOD) – 423 points
Kathryn Bryce (LIG) – 241 points
Linsey Smith (NOD) – 232 points
Tammy Beaumont (LIG) – 217 points
Emma Marlow (NOD) – 213 points
Important stats for NOD vs LIG Dream11 prediction team
Katie Levick: 10 runs and 12 wickets
Kathryn Bryce: 110 runs and three wickets
Linsey Smith: 48 runs and five wickets
Tammy Beaumont: 136 runs
NOD vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauren Winfield, Bess Heath, Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Holly Armitage, Kathryn Bryce, Emma Marlow, Piepa Cleary, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek
Captain: Kathryn Bryce, Vice-Captain: Tammy Beaumont
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Lucy Higham, Holly Armitage, Kathryn Bryce, Emma Marlow, Piepa Cleary, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek
Captain: Katie Levick, Vice-Captain: Linsey Smith