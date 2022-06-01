NOD vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Match 17

Northern Diamonds will take on Lightning in the 17th match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street on Wednesday.

Northern Diamonds have won two of their four matches this season. They are second in the points table and are arriving in this clash following a sensational win in their previous match against Thunder.

Meanwhile, Lightning have managed to win just one of their four games so far this season. They are rooted to the bottom of the table and lost their previous match against Southern Vipers. They will be looking to turn things around quickly.

NOD vs LIG Probable Playing 11 Today

NOD XI

Lauren Winfield, Leigh Kasperek, Hollie Armitage, Rachel Hopkins, Leah Dobson, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Turner, Natalie Sciver, Emma Marlow, Katie Levick, Abigail Glen

LIG XI

Marie Kelly, Tammy Beaumont, Ella Claridge, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Bethan Ellis, Teresa Graves, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Josie Groves

Match Details

NOD vs LIG, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 1st June, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The Riverside Ground wicket is balanced and is expected to assist both bowlers and batters. Spinners are likely to dominate proceedings in the middle overs. The team that wins the toss, should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s NOD vs LIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lauren Winfield will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. She has smashed 96 runs in two matches at an average of 48.

Batters

Tammy Beaumont is a wonderful cricketer who is known for taking the game to the opposition. She has amassed 136 runs at an outstanding average of 34 in four games.

All-rounders

Kathryn Bryce is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. She has scored 110 runs and three wickets. Bryce will be a wonderful captaincy pick for your NOD vs LIG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Katie Levick is expected to lead her side’s bowling unit. She has scalped 12 wickets so far and is also decent with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOD vs LIG Dream11 prediction team

Katie Levick (NOD) – 423 points

Kathryn Bryce (LIG) – 241 points

Linsey Smith (NOD) – 232 points

Tammy Beaumont (LIG) – 217 points

Emma Marlow (NOD) – 213 points

Important stats for NOD vs LIG Dream11 prediction team

Katie Levick: 10 runs and 12 wickets

Kathryn Bryce: 110 runs and three wickets

Linsey Smith: 48 runs and five wickets

Tammy Beaumont: 136 runs

NOD vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Today

NOD vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauren Winfield, Bess Heath, Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Holly Armitage, Kathryn Bryce, Emma Marlow, Piepa Cleary, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek

Captain: Kathryn Bryce, Vice-Captain: Tammy Beaumont

NOD vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Lucy Higham, Holly Armitage, Kathryn Bryce, Emma Marlow, Piepa Cleary, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek

Captain: Katie Levick, Vice-Captain: Linsey Smith

