NOD vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Regional T20 Match

The Northern Diamonds will take on the Sunrisers in the 15th match of the Women’s Regional T20 at Roseworth Terrace in Gosforth on Wednesday.

With two wins and a loss from their three Women’s Regional T20 matches so far, the Northern Diamonds are placed second in Group B. They recently registered a thrilling last-ball win over Western Storm. Sunrisers, meanwhile, have won just once and currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.

NOD vs SUN Probable Playing 11 Today

NOD XI

Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor (wk), Alex MacDonald, Sterre Kalis, Katherine Brunt, Linsey Smith, Jenny Gunn, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

SUN XI

Naomi Dattani, Alice Macleod, Grace Scrivens, Mady Villiers, Kelly Castle, Joanne Gardner, Katherine Speed, Cordelia Griffith, Gayatri Gole, Amara Carr (wk), Sonali Patel

Match Details

NOD vs SUN, Women’s Regional T20, Match 15

Date and Time: 25th August, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth

Pitch Report

The track at Roseworth Terrace in Gosforth is a batting paradise, especially in the T20 format. Durham-Lancashire recently played a high-scoring match at the venue. The side winning the toss should opt to bat first on this ground.

Today’s NOD vs SUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Taylor could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. Taylor made 43 runs the last time she faced the Sunrisers.

Batter

Although Alex Macdonald is capable of wreaking havoc with the bat, she has been on fire with the ball. She picked up four wickets in the last match against Western Storm.

All-rounders

Jenny Gunn has impressed with her all-round performances in the Women’s Regional T20 and should be considered a captaincy choice for the NOD vs SUN Dream11 fantasy team. She has picked up five wickets while also being in decent form with the bat.

Grace Scrivens has scored 41 runs and taken two wickets in the Women’s Regional T20 so far.

Bowler

Phoebe Graham is expected to lead the line for her side once again today's Women’s Regional T20 clash.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOD vs SUN Dream11 prediction team

Jenny Gunn (NOD) – 217 points

Phoebe Graham (NOD) – 165 points

Linsey Smith (NOD) – 147 points

Katie Levick (NOD) – 146 points

Alex Macdonald (NOD) – 131 points

Important stats for NOD vs SUN Dream11 prediction team

Jenny Gunn: 33 runs and 5 wickets

Phoebe Graham: 4 wickets

Linsey Smith: 3 wickets

Sarah Taylor: 54 runs

Grace Scrivens: 41 runs and 2 wickets

NOD vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Today (Women’s Regional T20)

NOD vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Women’s Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Taylor, M Rogers, A Macdonald, N Dattani, C Griffith, J Gunn, G Scrivens, N Scriver, P Graham, L Smith, K Levick

Captain: J Gunn. Vice-captain: G Scrivens

NOD vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Women’s Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Taylor, A Carr, A Macdonald, N Dattani, C Griffith, J Gunn, G Scrivens, P Graham, L Smith, K Levick, M Villiers

Captain: S Taylor. Vice-captain: L Smith

Edited by Samya Majumdar