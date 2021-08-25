NOD vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Regional T20 Match

The Northern Diamonds will take on the Sunrisers in the 15th match of the Women’s Regional T20 at Roseworth Terrace in Gosforth on Wednesday.
With two wins and a loss from their three Women’s Regional T20 matches so far, the Northern Diamonds are placed second in Group B. They recently registered a thrilling last-ball win over Western Storm. Sunrisers, meanwhile, have won just once and currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.
NOD vs SUN Probable Playing 11 Today
NOD XI
Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor (wk), Alex MacDonald, Sterre Kalis, Katherine Brunt, Linsey Smith, Jenny Gunn, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick
SUN XI
Naomi Dattani, Alice Macleod, Grace Scrivens, Mady Villiers, Kelly Castle, Joanne Gardner, Katherine Speed, Cordelia Griffith, Gayatri Gole, Amara Carr (wk), Sonali Patel
Match Details
NOD vs SUN, Women’s Regional T20, Match 15
Date and Time: 25th August, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth
Pitch Report
The track at Roseworth Terrace in Gosforth is a batting paradise, especially in the T20 format. Durham-Lancashire recently played a high-scoring match at the venue. The side winning the toss should opt to bat first on this ground.
Today’s NOD vs SUN Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Sarah Taylor could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. Taylor made 43 runs the last time she faced the Sunrisers.
Batter
Although Alex Macdonald is capable of wreaking havoc with the bat, she has been on fire with the ball. She picked up four wickets in the last match against Western Storm.
All-rounders
Jenny Gunn has impressed with her all-round performances in the Women’s Regional T20 and should be considered a captaincy choice for the NOD vs SUN Dream11 fantasy team. She has picked up five wickets while also being in decent form with the bat.
Grace Scrivens has scored 41 runs and taken two wickets in the Women’s Regional T20 so far.
Bowler
Phoebe Graham is expected to lead the line for her side once again today's Women’s Regional T20 clash.
Top 5 best players to pick in NOD vs SUN Dream11 prediction team
Jenny Gunn (NOD) – 217 points
Phoebe Graham (NOD) – 165 points
Linsey Smith (NOD) – 147 points
Katie Levick (NOD) – 146 points
Alex Macdonald (NOD) – 131 points
Important stats for NOD vs SUN Dream11 prediction team
Jenny Gunn: 33 runs and 5 wickets
Phoebe Graham: 4 wickets
Linsey Smith: 3 wickets
Sarah Taylor: 54 runs
Grace Scrivens: 41 runs and 2 wickets
NOD vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Today (Women’s Regional T20)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Taylor, M Rogers, A Macdonald, N Dattani, C Griffith, J Gunn, G Scrivens, N Scriver, P Graham, L Smith, K Levick
Captain: J Gunn. Vice-captain: G Scrivens
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Taylor, A Carr, A Macdonald, N Dattani, C Griffith, J Gunn, G Scrivens, P Graham, L Smith, K Levick, M Villiers
Captain: S Taylor. Vice-captain: L Smith