NOD vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 6

The Northern Diamonds (NOD) will take on the Sunrisers (SUN) in the sixth match of the English Women's One Day Trophy on Saturday at Headingley in Leeds.
The Northern Diamonds had a great start to the season as they won their first match against the Thunder by six wickets. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, didn't have a great start as they lost their first match to the South East Stars by 80 runs.
Sunrisers will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Northern Diamonds are a relatively better team. The Northern Diamonds are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
NOD vs SUN Probable Playing XI
NOD Playing XI
Hollie Armitage (c), Linsey Smith, Sterre Kalis, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Rachel Hopkins, Bess Heath (wk), Jenny Gunn, Katherine Brunt, Katie Levick, Rachel Slater, Leigh Kasperek
SUN Playing XI
Scarlett Hughes, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villiers, Amara Carr (wk), Kelly Castle (c), Mia Rogers, Jo Gardner, Katherine Speed, Florence Miller, Abtaha Maqsood
Match Details
NOD vs SUN, English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 6
Date and Time: July 09, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
Pitch Report
The Headingley Stadium surface in Leeds is evenly paced, so the pacers are likely to be able to find some movement with the new ball there as well. Fans should anticipate a high-scoring game with a few pacer wickets. The seamers will be essential to the game.
Since both teams will attempt to chase after winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't fluctuate significantly throughout the course of the game.
NOD vs SUN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
L Winfield, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.
Batters
H Armitage and C Griffith are the two best batsmen to picks for the Dream11 team. S Kalis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. She has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.
All-rounders
G Scrivens and N Dattani are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and completing their quota of overs. J Gunn is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
Bowlers
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Villiers and K Levick. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. L Kasperek is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
Top players to pick in NOD vs SUN Dream11 prediction team
G Scrivens (SUN)
N Dattani (SUN)
H Armitage (NOD)
NOD vs SUN: Important stats for Dream11 team
L Winfield - 93 runs
L Smith - 9 runs and two wickets
G Scrivens - 74 runs and four wickets
NOD vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's One Day Trophy)
Fantasy suggestion #1: L Winfield, H Armitage, C Griffith, S Kalis, J Gunn, G Scrivens, N Dattani, L Kasperek, L Smith, K Levick, M Villiers
Captain: G Scrivens Vice Captain: N Dattani
Fantasy suggestion #2: L Winfield, H Armitage, C Griffith, K Castle, J Gunn, G Scrivens, N Dattani, L Kasperek, L Smith, K Levick, M Villiers
Captain: G Scrivens Vice Captain: L Winfield