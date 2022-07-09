NOD vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 6

The Northern Diamonds (NOD) will take on the Sunrisers (SUN) in the sixth match of the English Women's One Day Trophy on Saturday at Headingley in Leeds.

The Northern Diamonds had a great start to the season as they won their first match against the Thunder by six wickets. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, didn't have a great start as they lost their first match to the South East Stars by 80 runs.

Sunrisers will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Northern Diamonds are a relatively better team. The Northern Diamonds are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NOD vs SUN Probable Playing XI

NOD Playing XI

Hollie Armitage (c), Linsey Smith, Sterre Kalis, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Rachel Hopkins, Bess Heath (wk), Jenny Gunn, Katherine Brunt, Katie Levick, Rachel Slater, Leigh Kasperek

SUN Playing XI

Scarlett Hughes, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villiers, Amara Carr (wk), Kelly Castle (c), Mia Rogers, Jo Gardner, Katherine Speed, Florence Miller, Abtaha Maqsood

Match Details

NOD vs SUN, English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 6

Date and Time: July 09, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The Headingley Stadium surface in Leeds is evenly paced, so the pacers are likely to be able to find some movement with the new ball there as well. Fans should anticipate a high-scoring game with a few pacer wickets. The seamers will be essential to the game.

Since both teams will attempt to chase after winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't fluctuate significantly throughout the course of the game.

NOD vs SUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Winfield, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

H Armitage and C Griffith are the two best batsmen to picks for the Dream11 team. S Kalis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. She has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

G Scrivens and N Dattani are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and completing their quota of overs. J Gunn is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Villiers and K Levick. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. L Kasperek is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in NOD vs SUN Dream11 prediction team

G Scrivens (SUN)

N Dattani (SUN)

H Armitage (NOD)

NOD vs SUN: Important stats for Dream11 team

L Winfield - 93 runs

L Smith - 9 runs and two wickets

G Scrivens - 74 runs and four wickets

NOD vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's One Day Trophy)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: L Winfield, H Armitage, C Griffith, S Kalis, J Gunn, G Scrivens, N Dattani, L Kasperek, L Smith, K Levick, M Villiers

Captain: G Scrivens Vice Captain: N Dattani

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: L Winfield, H Armitage, C Griffith, K Castle, J Gunn, G Scrivens, N Dattani, L Kasperek, L Smith, K Levick, M Villiers

Captain: G Scrivens Vice Captain: L Winfield

