NOD vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy 2022, Final

The Northern Diamonds (NOD) will take on the Southern Vipers (SV) in the final match of the English Women's One Day Trophy 2022 on Sunday, September 25, at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NOD vs SV Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

The Northern Diamonds are the strongest team in this year's English One Day Trophy as they have won all of their last six games. The Southern Vipers, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven games.

A cracker of a contest is on the cards but the Northern Diamonds are a relatively better team. The Northern Diamonds are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

NOD vs SV Match Details

The final of the English Women's One Day Trophy 2022 will be played on September 25 at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOD vs SV, English Women's One Day Trophy 2022, Final

Date and Time: September 25, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Pitch Report

The Lord's Cricket Ground in London has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The last match on the pitch was played between India Women and England Women, where a total of 322 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets in 89.1 overs.

NOD vs SV Form Guide

NOD - Won all of their last 6 matches

SV - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

NOD vs SV Probable Playing XI

NOD Playing XI

No major injury updates.

L Winfield (wk), B Heath, H Armitage (c), S Kalis, L Scott, L Dobson, L Kasperek, K Levick, L Smith, E Marlow, and J Woolston.

SV Playing XI

No major injury updates.

C Hill (wk), G Adams (c), M Bouchier, E Windsor, E McCaughan, G Elwiss, P Scholfield, F Trussler, M Taylor, T Norris, and C Taylor.

NOD vs SV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Winfield (6 matches, 405 runs)

L Winfield, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

H Armitage (6 matches, 329 runs, 9 wickets)

H Armitage and E Windsor are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. G Adams is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

P Scholfield (7 matches, 160 runs, 9 wickets)

P Scholfield and G Elwiss are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Smith is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Norris (7 matches, 52 runs, 12 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Smith and L Kasperek. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Norris is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NOD vs SV match captain and vice-captain choices

L Smith

L Smith is one of the best bowlers in the Northern Diamonds squad as she will bowl both in the starting and death overs. She is the best captaincy pick for today's match. She has taken 11 wickets in the last six matches.

H Armitage

H Armitage is one of the best all-rounders picks in the Northern Diamonds squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 329 runs and picked up nine wickets in the last six games.

5 Must-Picks for NOD vs SV, Final

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points H Armitage 329 runs and 9 wickets 685 points L Winfield 405 runs 622 points L Smith 11 wickets 443 points T Norris 52 runs and 12 wickets 485 points P Schofield 160 runs and 9 wickets 520 points

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Winfield, B Heath

Batters: M Bouchier, H Armitage, G Adams

All-rounders: L Smith, G Elwiss, P Scholfield

Bowlers: T Norris, K Levick, L Kasperek

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Winfield

Batters: E Windsor, H Armitage, G Adams

All-rounders: L Smith, G Elwiss, P Scholfield

Bowlers: T Norris, K Levick, L Kasperek, C Taylor

