NOD vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy 2022, Match 26

The Northern Diamonds (NOD) will take on the Southern Vipers (SV) in match 26 of the English Women's One Day Trophy 2022 on Saturday (September 17) at the Headingley Ground in Leeds.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NOD vs SV Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and the pitch report.

The Northern Diamonds are the strongest team in this year's English One Day Trophy as they have won all of their last five games. The Southern Vipers, on the other hand, have won four of their last five games.

The Southern Vipers will try their best to win the match but the Northern Diamonds are a relatively better team. The Northern Diamonds are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NOD vs SV Match Details

Match 26 of the English Women's One Day Trophy 2022 will be played on September 17 at the Headingley Ground in Leeds. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOD vs SV, English Women's One Day Trophy 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: 17th September 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley Ground, Leeds

Pitch Report

The Headingley Ground in Leeds has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The last match on the pitch took place between the Sunrisers and Northern Diamonds, where a total of 382 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

NOD vs SV Form Guide

NOD - Won all of their last 5 matches

SV - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

NOD vs SV Probable Playing XI

NOD Playing XI

No major injury updates.

L Winfield (wk), BAM Heath, H Armitage (c), SL Kalis, Phoebe Turner, JL Gunn, LM Kasperek, KA Levick, BA Langston, LCN Smith, Emma Marlow.

SV Playing XI

No major injury updates.

CE Rudd (wk), CAE Hill, GL Adams (c), GA Elwiss, CE Dean, P Scholfield, A Shrubsole, CM Taylor, T Norris, Ella Chandler, Gemma Lane.

NOD vs SV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Winfield (5 matches, 280 runs)

L Winfield, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

H Armitage (5 matches, 305 runs, 6 wickets)

H Armitage and E Windsor are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. G Adams is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

P Scholfield (5 matches, 140 runs, 8 wickets)

P Scholfield and G Elwiss are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Dean is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Smith (5 matches, 37 runs, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Smith and L Kasperek. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Norris is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NOD vs SV match captain and vice-captain choices

L Smith

L Smith is one of the best bowlers in the Northern Diamonds squad as she will bowl both in the starting and death overs. She is the best captaincy pick for today's match. Smith has taken 10 wickets in the last five matches.

H Armitage

C Mughal is one of the best all-rounder picks in the Northern Diamonds squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. Mughal has already smashed 305 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last five games.

5 Must-Picks for NOD vs SV, Match 26

H Armitage 305 runs and 6 wickets 571 points L Winfield 280 runs 446 points L Smith 10 wickets 396 points T Norris 43 runs and 8 wickets 330 points P Scholfield 140 runs and 8 wickets 446 points

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Winfield

Batters: E Windsor, H Armitage, G Adams

All-rounders: C Dean, G Elwiss, P Scholfield

Bowlers: T Norris, L Smith, K Levick, L Kasperek

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Winfield

Batters: S Kalis, H Armitage, G Adams

All-rounders: C Dean, G Elwiss, P Scholfield

Bowlers: T Norris, L Smith, K Levick, L Kasperek

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far