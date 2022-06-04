NOD vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's T20 2022, Match 23

The Northern Diamonds (NOD) will take on the Southern Vipers (SV) in the 23rd match of the English T20 Women's 2022 on Saturday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Both teams are in top form, continuously winning matches by big margins. The Southern Vipers are currently placed in first position, while the Northern Diamonds are second in the points table.

The Northern Diamonds will give it their all to win today's match in a bid to dethrone the Southern Vipers from the top of the table. The game is, however, projected to be won by the Southern Vipers, who will be keen to continue their dominance in the tournament.

NOD vs SV Probable Playing XI

NOD Playing XI

Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Leigh Kasperek, Phoebe Turner, Linsey Smith, Abigail Glen, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Rachel Slater

SV Playing XI

Georgia Adams (c), Carla Rudd (wk), Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Nancy Harman, Anya Shrubsole, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell

Match Details

NOD vs SV, English T20 Women's 2022, Match 23rd

Date and Time: 4th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton is a well-balanced pitch that will provide many opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The toss is predicted to determine the outcome of the game as the pitch improves marginally for batters in the second innings.

In this match, spinners have a chance to take numerous wickets, especially in the second innings. After winning the toss, both teams would choose to chase.

NOD vs SV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Heath, who has consistently performed well in the tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for the Dream11 team. She smashed 60 runs in just 46 balls in her last match against LIG.

Batters

The two top batters for today's Dream11 team are D Wyatt and H Armitage. G Adams is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. H Armitage smashed 30 runs and took four wickets against LIG.

All-rounders

G Elwiss and E Marlow are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also bowling in the death overs. C Dean is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Levick and L Smith are the best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. K Levick took five wickets against SV and four wickets against THU.

Top 3 players to pick in NOD vs SV Dream11 prediction team

K Levick (NOD)

D Wyatt (SV)

H Armitage (NOD)

Important stats for Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Dream11 prediction team

K Levick - 13 wickets

H Armitage - 103 runs and four wickets

D Wyatt - 166 runs

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Women's 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: B Heath, G Adams, H Armitage, D Wyatt, G Elwiss, E Marlow, C Dean, F Kemp, A Shrubsole, L Smith, and K Levick

Captain: H Armitage Vice Captain: G Elwiss

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: B Heath, G Adams, H Armitage, D Wyatt, G Elwiss, E Marlow, C Dean, F Kemp, A Shrubsole, L Smith, and K Levick

Captain: G Elwiss Vice Captain: C Dean

