NOD vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup, Match 11

Northern Diamonds (NOD) will take on Southern Vipers in the 11th match of the English Women’s T20 Cup at the Riverside in Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

The Southern Vipers have begun their season on a high note, winning their first two games in a row. They beat the Thunder by eight wickets before defeating the Lightning by 31 runs. They will look to extend their winning streak to two games when they face the Northern Diamonds at home on Saturday.

The Northern Diamonds, however, are coming off a 56-run loss to the Thunder in their previous encounter. They were unable to chase down a 148-run target. Bess Heath had the highest individual score of 19 runs since all of their other batters were completely outplayed against the Thunder bowlers.

NOD vs SV Probable Playing XIs

NOD XI

Lauren Winfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Natalie Sciver, Leigh Kasperek, Phoebe Turner, Linsey Smith, Abigail Glen, Bess Heath (wk), Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Rachel Slater

SV XI

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Charlotte Dean, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Nancy Harman, Anya Shrubsole, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell.

Match Details

Match: NOD vs SV, English Women’s T20 Cup, Match 11.

Date and Time: May 21, 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The track at the Riverside Stadium is generally well-balanced, with some early movement for pacers. The trend is expected to continue in this match as well.

Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a considerable total at the venue.

Today's NOD vs SV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lauren Winfield: She’s been in excellent form so far in the competition, amassing 96 runs at an outstanding average of 48 with a high score of 96 runs. Winfield is currently the highest run-getter this season.

Batters

Danielle Wyatt: Wyatt looked to be in decent touch with the bat in her previous outing, scoring 29 runs at a strike rate of 152.63, including five fours. Given her prowess, she could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

All-rounders

Georgia Elwiss: She is a world-class all-rounder who has consistently done well in the ongoing competition. During the two games she has played, she has scored 30 runs at an average of 15 and taken three wickets. That makes Elwiss a valuable pick in your NOD vs SV Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Charlotte Dean: She has been an economical bowler for her side so far and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. Dean has picked up five wickets in two games at an average of 8.00.

3 best players to pick in NOD vs SV Dream11 prediction team

Carla Rudd (SV): 52 points.

Katie Levick (NOD): 147 points.

Georgia Adams (SV): 71 points.

Key stats for NOD vs SV Dream11 prediction team

Maia Bouchier - 89 runs in two games; batting average: 89.00.

Lauren Bell – Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 9.50.

Linsey Smith – Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 10.25.

Emma Marlow - Two wickets in two games; bowling average: 13.00.

NOD vs SV Dream 11 Prediction (English Women’s T20 Cup 2022)

NOD vs SV Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Phoebe Turner, Georgia Elwiss, Natalie Sciver, Charlotte Dean, Emma Marlow, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Lauren Bell

Captain: Charlotte Dean. Vice-captain: Lauren Winfield.

NOD vs SV Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Phoebe Turner, Georgia Elwiss, Natalie Sciver, Charlotte Dean, Emma Marlow, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Freya Kemp

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Danni Wyatt.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee