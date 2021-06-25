NOD vs THU Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women's Regional T20 match - June 26th, 2021

The second game of the English Women's Regional T20 is set to be played between the Northern Diamonds and the Thunder at Headingly in Leeds. With both sides looking strong on paper in this Group B game, an exciting contest seems to be in store.

Both sides have a bunch of inexperienced but talented players. The English Women's Regional T20 Cup provides a wonderful opportunity for these players to showcase their talent and rub shoulders with international stars.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top three players whom you can have as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the clash between the Northern Diamonds and the Thunder.

#3 Emma Lamb

Emma Lamb will represent the Thunder in the English Women's Regional T20 Cup 2021

Emma Lamb is a right-handed opening batter and part-time right-arm medium-pace bowler. She represents Thunder in the domestic circuit.

Lamb also impressed everyone at this year's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She scored 220 runs in four innings, with her highest score of 121 coming against the Western Storm in Bristol. Lamb averaged 55 with the bat, striking at 90.90, and even picked up two wickets with her medium pace bowling.

The 23-year-old Lancashire-born player will play a vital role for the Thunder in the upcoming T20 championship.

#2 Beth Langston

Beth Langston will represent the Northern Diamonds in the English Women's Regional T20 Cup 2021

Beth Langston is a right-handed batter and a right-arm medium-pace bowler. She will represent the Northern Diamonds in the English Women's Regional T20 Cup. Langston has played for the national team in ODIs and T20Is before.

Langston scored 83 runs in three innings in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. It included an unbeaten 59 against the South East Stars. She also picked up a wicket in that game, played at Leeds.

With her medium pace, Langston picked up seven wickets in four matches and averaged 18.85 with the ball. The all-rounder will be a good addition to your Dream11 team for the upcoming English Women's Regional T20 fixture.

#1 Jenny Gunn

Jenny Gunn will represent the Northern Diamonds in the English Women's Regional T20 Cup 2021

The former England all-rounder is a must-pick player for your side. Jenny Gunn has over 15 years of experience at the international level. She provides a great balance to the Northern Diamonds side as she has enough skills in her repertoire.

After retiring from the national side, 35-year-old has been going strong in the domestic circuit. She was brilliant in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy as she was the second-highest run-scorer for the Diamonds, with 107 runs to her name.

Gunn even picked up six wickets in four matches, including best figures of 3/10 against the Sunrisers. The veteran all-rounder is expected to play a huge role for the Northern Diamonds in the inaugural edition of the English Women's Regional T20 Cup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee