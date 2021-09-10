NOD vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s ODD, Match 17

The Northern Diamonds will take on the Western Storm in the 17th match of the English Women’s ODD on Friday (September 10). The Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street will host the fixture.

With three wins from four matches so far, the Northern Diamonds have been quite impressive in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Western Storm haven’t done well. They’ve only won once in four games so far and are seventh in the table.

NOD vs WS Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern Diamonds XI: Leah Dobson, Bess Heath, Lauren Winfield (WK), Hollie Armitage (C), Sterre Kalis, Jenny Gunn, Alex MacDonald, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Rachel Star.

Western Storm XI: Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Natasha Wraith (WK), Lauren Parfitt, Bethan Gammon, Claire Nicholas, Nicole Harvey, Lauren Filer.

Match Details

Match: Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm, English Women’s ODD, Match 17.

Date and Time: 10th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street.

Pitch Report

The track at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street has usually been a good one to bat on with some assistance for the spinners. While the pacers won't get much purchase from the pitch, they might get some movement with the new ball. The team winning the toss will most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s NOD vs WS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lauren Winfield could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your Dream11 Fantasy side. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

Sophie Luff has been in good form lately. She is reliable and can also play the big shots with ease. Luff has scored 125 runs so far.

All-rounders

Jenny Gunn is an excellent all-round performer who will be a fantastic captaincy choice for your NOD vs WS Dream11 fantasy side. Gunn has scored 107 runs and scalped six wickets so far.

Georgia Hennessy has also been on fire lately. She can change the course of a match almost single-handedly.

Bowlers

Beth Langston is Northern Diamond’s best bowler. She is expected to trouble the batsmen more than most other bowlers during this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOD vs WS Dream11 prediction team

Jenny Gunn (NOD) – 357 points

Beth Langston (NOD) – 348 points

Lauren Winfield (NOD) – 221 points

Georgia Hennessy (WS) – 193 points

Fi Morris (WS) – 186 points

Important stats for NOD vs WS Dream11 prediction team

Jenny Gunn: 107 runs and 6 wickets

Beth Langston: 83 runs and 7 wickets

Lauren Winfield: 119 runs

Georgia Hennessy: 48 runs and 4 wickets

Fi Morris: 84 runs and 3 wickets

NOD vs WS Dream11 Prediction Today

NOD vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Winfield, S Luff, L Parfitt, S Kallis, J Gunn, G Hennessy, F Morris, B Langston, L Smith, K Levick, L Filer.

Captain: J Gunn | Vice-Captain: B Langston.

NOD vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Winfield, S Luff, L Parfitt, S Kallis, J Gunn, G Hennessy, A Macdonald, F Morris, B Langston, L Smith, K Levick

Captain: G Hennessy | Vice-Captain: L Winfield

Edited by Anantaajith Ra