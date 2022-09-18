NOR-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20 2022, Match 21

The 21st match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will see Northern 2nd XI (NOR-2XI) square off against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI (KP-2XI) at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Sunday (September 18). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NOR-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Northern 2nd are the strongest team in this year's competition, winning five of their six games. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, meanwhile, have won only two of their six outings.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will look to win this game, but Northern 2nd are a better team and expected to prevail.

NOR-2XI vs KP-2XI Match Details

The 21st match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will be played on September 18 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The game is set to take place at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOR-2XI vs KP-2XI, Match 21

Date and Time: September 18, 2022; 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad looks well-balanced. There should be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last game here was between Balochistan 2nd XI and Southern Punjab 2nd XI, where 232 runs were scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

NOR-2XI vs KP-2XI Form Guide

NOR-2XI - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

KP-2XI - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

NOR-2XI vs KP-2XI Probable Playing XIs

NOR-2XI

No injury update

Umair Masood (c & wk), Kashif Ali-I, Atif Khan, Muhammad Musa, Hasan Raza, Shadab Majeed, Taimur Sultan, Aqib Shah, Muhammad Irfan, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Farhan Shafiq

KP-2XI

No injury update

Sajjad Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Rehan Afridi (c & wk), Mohammad Irfan, Nabi Gul, Zubair Khan, Mohammed Nisar, Ahmed Khan, Usman Tariq, Irfanullah Shah, and Mohammad Amir Khan

NOR-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Masood (4 matches, 103 runs)

U Masood is, no doubt, the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He played a crucial match-winning knock of 31 in his last game against Sindh 2nd XI.

Batters

N Gul (4 matches, 80 runs)

N Gul and H Raza are the two best batter picks. M Farooq has played exceptionally well in his last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Sadaqat (4 matches, 132 runs, 1 wicket)

Z Khan and M Sadaqat are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Khan-I is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Khan (4 matches, 45 runs, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks are N Khan and M Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. I Shah is another good pick.

NOR-2XI vs KP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Sadaqat

M Sadaqat is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has smashed 132 runs and taken a wicket in his last four games.

M Khan

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you could make M Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 45 runs and taken ten wickets in his last four games.

Five Must-Picks for NOR-2XI vs KP-2XI, Match 21

M Khan 45 runs and 10 wickets 369 points M Sadaqat 132 runs and 1 wicket 269 points N Gul 80 runs 155 points U Masood 103 runs 185 points Z Khan 51 runs and 2 wickets 157 points

Northern 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: U Masood, R Afridi

Batters: H Raza, N Gul, M Farooq

All-rounders: M Sadaqat, A Khan-I, Z Khan

Bowlers: N Shah, I Shah, M Shah

Northern 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

