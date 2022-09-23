NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20, Match 30

Northern 2nd XI (NOR-2XI) will lock horns with Southern Punjab 2nd XI (SP-2XI) in the 30th match of Cricket Associations T20 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday, September 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Northern 2nd XI have won five out of their nine matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last game against Central Punjab 2nd XI by seven wickets. Southern Punjab 2nd XI, on the other hand, have won only three out of their nine matches and are placed at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI by 14 runs.

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Match Details, Cricket Association T20

The 30th match of the Cricket Association T20 will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday, September 23. The match is set to take place at 02:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI, Cricket Association T20, Match 30

Date and Time: 23rd September 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Pitch Report

The track at the Iqbal Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. But the pacers could trouble the batters due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. Two out of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 127

Average second-innings score: 123

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Form Guide (Previous Matches)

NOR-2XI: L-L-L-T-L

SP-2XI: L-W-W-L-W

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

NOR-2XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NOR-2XI Probable Playing 11

Taimur Khan, Taimoor Sultan, Umair Masood, Aqib Shah, Atif Khan, Mohammad Hammad, Umer Khan, Farhan Shafiq, Muhammad Musa, Kashif Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem.

SP-2XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SP-2XI Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Shehzad, Gulraiz Sadaf, Waqar Hussain, Mohammad Umair, Ali Imran, Moinuddin, Arslan Zia, Mohammad Junaid, Ali Usman, Mohammad Jahangir, Majid Ali.

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Waqar Hussain (8 matches, 212 runs, Strike Rate: 113.37)

Waqar has been in great form, smashing 212 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 113.37.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Shehzad (7 matches, 195 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 112.72 and Economy Rate: 10.08)

Shehzad has scored 195 runs and picked up seven wickets in seven matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ali Usman (8 matches, 15 runs and 13 wickets, Strike Rate: 48.39 and Economy Rate: 7.48)

Ali has been regularly contributing on the bowling front, having scalped 13 wickets in the Cricket Association T20 so far.

Top Bowler Pick

Musa Khan (7 matches, 79 runs and 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 242.50 and Economy Rate: 7.07)

Musa has been one of the top bowlers in the tournament, taking 11 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.07. He has also scored 79 runs.

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Muhammad Shehzad

Shehzad has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions on all fronts, including fielding.

Musa Khan

Musa has been in fine form in the Cricket Association T20, contributing equally with both the bat and ball.

5 Must-pick players with stats for NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Shehzad 195 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches Musa Khan 79 runs and 11 wickets and in 7 matches Ali Usman 13 wickets in 8 matches Majid Ali 14 wickets in 7 matches Waqar Hussain 212 runs in 8 matches

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI match expert tips

Mohammad Shehzad could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Taimur Khan, Umair Masood, Waqar Hussain

Batters: Taimoor Sultan, Aqib Shah, Muhammad Shehzad (c)

All-rounders: Atif Khan (vc), Ali Usman

Bowlers: Mohammad Jahangir, Majid Ali, Musa Khan

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Umair Masood, Waqar Hussain

Batters: Taimoor Sultan, Muhammad Shehzad (c), Sufiyan Muqeem

All-rounders: Umer Khan, Ali Usman, Atif Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Jahangir, Majid Ali, Musa Khan (vc)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far