NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PCB Cricket Associations T20, Match 14

Northern 2nd XI (NOR-2XI) will be up against Southern Punjab 2nd XI (SP-2XI) in the 14th match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Northern 2nd XI have won all four of their matches and are currently placed atop the points table. They beat Balochistan 2nd XI by two runs in their last outing. Southern Punjab 2nd XI, on the other hand, have lost four in four and are rock-bottom in the standings. They lost their last match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI by nine wickets.

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Match Details, PCB Cricket Associations T20

The 14th match of the PCB Cricket Associations T20 will be played on September 13 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The match is set to take place at 02:30 pm IST.

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI, PCB Cricket Associations T20, Match 14

Date and Time: 13th September, 2022, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Iqbal Stadium is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 228 runs.

Last 5 Matches (PCB Cricket Associations T20)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 127

Average second-innings score: 116

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Form Guide (PCB Cricket Associations T20)

Northern 2nd XI: W-W-W-W

Southern Punjab 2nd XI: L-L-L-L

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI probable playing 11s for today’s match

NOR-2XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NOR-2XI Probable Playing 11

Umair Masood (C & WK), Aaqib Liaqat, Kashif Ali, Atif Khan, Muhammad Musa, Hasan Raza, Shadab Majeed, Taimur Sultan, Taimur Khan, Umer Khan, Aqib Shah.

SP-2XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SP-2XI Probable Playing 11

Arafat Ahmed (C), Ali Usman, Waqar Hussain (WK), Hamayun Altaf, Kaleemullah Khan, Ali Majid, Moinuddin, Mohammad Jahangir, Mohammad Shehzad, Umar Siddiq, Mohammad Junaid.

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Umar Siddiq (2 matches, 78 runs, Strike Rate: 123.80)

Siddiq has batted pretty well in the last two matches, scoring 78 runs at a strike rate in excess of 123. He is a quality batter who could play a big knock in the upcoming match.

Top Batter pick

Taimur Sultan (4 matches, 162 runs, Strike Rate: 135.00)

Sultan is currently the leading run-scorer for Northern 2nd XI with 162 runs at a strike rate of 135.00 in four outings. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Ali Usman (4 matches, 8 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 44.44 and Economy Rate: 7.75)

Usman can help you fetch some crucial points with both the bat and ball. He has picked up six wickets and scored eight runs in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Musa (4 matches, 12 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 100.00 and Economy Rate: 5.87)

Musa will lead his side's bowling attack on Tuesday. In four matches, he has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.87.

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Shehzad

Shehzad can be a good captaincy choice for your fantasy teams because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 60 runs and picked up three wickets in the PCB Cricket Associations T20 so far.

Kashif Ali

Kashif has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.93 in four PCB Cricket Associations T20 matches. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Taimur Sultan 162 runs in 4 matches Mohammad Shehzad 60 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Muhammad Musa 12 runs and 7 in 4 matches Ali Usman 8 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches Atif Khan 103 runs in 3 matches

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI match expert tips

Aaqib Liaqat could prove to be a good budget pick for your NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI fantasy team. He has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 7.36.

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Umar Siddiq, Umair Masood

Batters: Hasan Raza, Taimur Sultan, Mohammad Shehzad

All-rounders: Ali Usman (c), Kashif Ali (vc), Atif Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Musa, Aaqib Liaqat, Ali Majid

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

NOR-2XI vs SP-2XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Umair Masood, Waqar Hussain

Batters: Hasan Raza, Taimur Sultan, Mohammad Shehzad (c)

All-rounders: Ali Usman, Kashif Ali (c), Atif Khan

Bowlers: Muhammad Musa, Shadab Majeed, Ali Majid

