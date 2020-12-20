NOR vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match – December 20th, 2020

Match 25 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 sees Northern take on Balochistan at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi.

Northern find themselves placed atop the table with 98 points in six games. The team have had an impressive season winning thrice and losing just one game thus far. The Nauman Ali led side will be looking to extend their impressive run in the league with a victory against their opponent.

Balochistan, on the other hand, started their campaign with a bang but failed to continue their fine run. The last few games have not gone in their favor, as they've succumbed to three consecutive defeats. They are placed fourth in the table, and will look to end their losing streak and move a spot ahead by putting on a show against Northern on Sunday morning.

Squads to choose from

Northern

Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Asif Ali, Umair Masood (WK), Nauman Ali (C), Waqas Ahmed, Munir Riaz, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Sarfaraz, Fahran Shafiq, Jamal Anwar, Naved Malik, Sadaf Hussain, Salman Irshad, Tauseeq Shah, Umar Amin.

Balochistan

Bismillah Khan, Adnan Akmal, Akbar ur Rehman, Imran Butt, Ali Waqas, Azeem Ghumman, Awias Zia, Sami Aslam, Taimur Ali, Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Ali Rafiq, Najeebullah Achakzai, Ayaz Tasawar, Abdul Bangalzai, Kashif Bhatti, Amad Butt, Imran Farhat, Yasir Shah, Raza Ul Hassan, Umaid Asif, Jalat Khan, Mohammed Talha, Taj Wali, Gohar Faiz, Akhtar Shah, Usama Mir, Khurram Shahzad.

Predicted Playing XI's

Northern

Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Asif Ali, Umair Masood, Nauman Ali, Waqas Ahmed, Munir Riaz.

Balochistan

Ali Rafiq, Imran Farhat, Ali Waqas, Akar ur Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Adnan Akmal, Umaid Asif, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Talha, Raza ul Hasan, Gohar Faiz.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Balochistan, Match 25

Date: 20th December 2020, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The track in Karachi seems to be a batsmen friendly throughout the course of the match. The boundaries at this venue are smaller, when compared to the other ones, which makes it a high scoring match. Although the pacers have had a significant say during the initial day or two, but the pitch doesn't assist them much after that. Thus, both captains will look to bowl first if they win the toss.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NOR vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umair Masood, Umar Amin, Sami Aslam, Sarmad Bhatti, Kashif Bhatti, Faizan Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali and Khurram Shahzad.

Captain: Hammad Azam, Vice-Captain: Nauman Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Sarmad Bhatti, Nasir Nawaz, Faizan Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Munir Riaz, Nauman Ali and Waqas Ahmed.

Captain: Nauman Ali Vice-Captain: Umar Amin