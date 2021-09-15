NOR vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 12

Match 12 of the European Cricket Championship 2021 has Norway taking on Belgium at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.
Belgium have been the team to beat in the competition with two wins on the opening day. However, they couldn't continue their fine form on Tuesday due to inclement weather. They will be eyeing a big win over Norway, who are slowly coming to terms with the T10 format. However, they have a strong roster to fall back on as they eye their first win in the European Cricket Championship.
NOR vs BEL Probable Playing 11 Today
BEL XI
Sheikh Sheraz (C), Aziz Mohammad, Ali Raza (WK), Adnan Razzaq, Faisal Mehmood, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Muneeb Muhammad, Shagharai Sefat, Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti.
NOR XI
Raza Iqbal (C), Walid Ghauri, Suhail Iftikhar (WK), Muhammad Sher Sahak, Hayatullah Niazi, Ali Tafseer, Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Vinay Ravi, Waqas Ahmed, Ahmadullah Shinwari.
Match Details
NOR vs BEL, Match 12, European Cricket Championship
Date and Time: 15th September 2021, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.
Pitch Report
Although inclement weather could play a role in this fixture, a high-scoring game is expected at the Cartama Oval. Although there is enough help on offer for the pacers to keep them interested, the same cannot be said for the spinners. The dimensions of the ground will also go against the bowlers, who will have to vary their lines and lengths accordingly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.
Today’s NOR vs BEL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Suhail Iftikhar: Although Suhail Iftikhar didn't get a chance to bat in the previous game, he has been one of Norway's better batters in this competition so far. Likely to bat in the top order, Iftikhar's ability to play the big shots will be key for Norway as they eye a first win of the tournament.
Batsman
Wahidullah Sahak: Wahidullah Sahak has been brilliant for Norway, although he hasn't been able to get them over the line so far. His all-round ability will be key to Norway's chances of a win, making him a good option for your NOR vs BEL Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounder
Saber Zakhil: Saber Zakhil is one of the most explosive batters in the competition with his six-hitting ability being second to none in the Belgian side. Adding his recent form only sweetens the deal, making him a good addition to your fantasy team.
Bowlers
Vinay Ravi: Tall pacer Vinay Ravi has been Norway's best bet with the ball, troubling batsmen with his ability to extract discomforting bounce off the surface. With conditions suiting his bowling skills as well, Ravi is a good player to have in your NOR vs BEL Dream11 fantasy team.
Top 3 best players to pick in NOR vs BEL Dream11 prediction team
Saber Zakhil (BEL) - 208 points
Walid Ghauri (NOR) - 134 points
Aziz Mohammad (BEL) - 138 points
Important Stats for NOR vs BEL Dream11 prediction team
Saber Zakhil: 96 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches
Walid Ghauri: 40 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches
Wahidullah Sahak: 26 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches
NOR vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Iftikhar, R Iqbal, A Razzaq, S Sheikh, W Sahak, B Aziz Mohammed, S Zakhil, V Ravi, F Bhatti, A Shinwari and S Sefat
Captain: S Zakhil. Vice-captain: W Sahak
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Raza, R Iqbal, A Razzaq, A Tafseer, W Sahak, B Aziz Mohammed, S Zakhil, V Ravi, F Bhatti, A Shinwari and S Sefat
Captain: A Mohammed. Vice-captain: W Sahak