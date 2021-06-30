NOR vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 30th, 2021

Northamptonshire will take on Durham in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Northampton on Wednesday.

Northamptonshire are second from bottom in the North Group table with just three wins from their 10 T20 Blast matches. They are just three points behind Worcestershire, who are in fourth place. Northamptonshire have the worst net run rate in the group (-1.034), but all three of their victories have come in their last five games. Northamptonshire defeated Leicestershire by five wickets in their last outing.

Durham, on the other hand, are third in the North Group standings. With five wins, three losses and a washout, they have 11 points from nine matches. Durham are just two points behind Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, who occupy the first two spots in the points table. They will head into Wednesday's T20 Blast fixture on the back of a 34-run win over Worcestershire.

Squads to choose from:

Northamptonshire

Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb, Adam Rossington, Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigan, Wayne Parnell

Durham

Cameron Bancroft (C), David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Harry Crawshaw, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (WK), Ally Evans, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Liam Trevaskis.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Adam Rossington(C), Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Charlie Thurston, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Grover

Durham

David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Cameron Bancroft(C), Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Brydon Carse, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts

Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Durham, 85th Match

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Date and Time: 30th June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the County Ground generally favors the batsmen in the T20 format, the pacers are expected to find a lot of assistance from the track in terms of pace and bounce. The average first innings score at the venue is 180 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NOR vs DUR)

NOR vs DUR Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ricardo Vasconcelos, David Bedingham, Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Wayne Parnell, Ben Stokes, Mohammad Nabi, Graeme White, Matty Potts, Brydon Carse

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-Captain: Wayne Parnell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Wayne Parnell, Ben Stokes, Ben Raine, Mohammad Nabi, Graeme White, Matty Potts, Brydon Carse

Captain: Ben Raine. Vice-Captain: Graeme White

Edited by Samya Majumdar