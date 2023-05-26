NOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 26, 2023

The fourth day of the English Vitality T20 Blast league will see Northamptonshire square off against Durham at County Cricket Ground in Northampton. This will be a North Group fixture which will commence on Friday, May 26.

Northamptonshire did not make an ideal start to their season as they lost their opening game to Worcestershire by 15 runs. They will aim to make a comeback in this upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, Durham will play their first game against the Northamptonshire and will look to kick-start their campaign on a winning note.

Overall, Northamptonshire has a formidable head-to-head record over Durham winning 11 out of 19 T20 matches.

As we lead into this fixture, here is our pick for the top 3 players whom you can choose as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming NOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction match.

NOR vs DUR Squad for Today's Match

Northamptonshire Squad

David Willey (C), Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Chris Lynn, Lewis Mcmanus (wk), Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, James Sales, Andrew Tye, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Graeme White, and Saif Zaib.

Durham Squad

David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Bas De Leede, Luke Doneathy, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Alex Lees (c), Stanley McAlindon, Ben Raine, Luke Robinson, Ollie Robinson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis, and Ashton Turner.

#3 Ricardo Vasconcelos (NOR) - 8 credits

Derbyshire Falcons v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

Ricardo Vasconcelos looked in fine form in the last match, scoring 32 (20) before getting dismissed by a peach of a delivery from Usama Mir.

In 26 games, the South Africa-born wicketkeeper-batter has scored 594 runs at a healthy average of 27 with two half-century scores to his name.

He can deliver with the bat again and we highly recommend you feature him in your NOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Chris Lynn (NOR) - 9 credits

Leicestershire Foxes v Steelbacks - Vitality T20 Blast

The explosive T20 specialist batsman from Australia needs no introduction. Chris Lynn can dazzle any bowling opposition with his delightful stroke play and can use the long handle very well if the situation calls for it.

In 245 T20 matches, Lynn has piled up over 700 runs at a staggering strike rate of 143.4. He has 609 fours and 384 sixes to his name.

With the sheer power that he possesses, Lynn is the man you should consider for your NOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Ashton Turner (DUR) - 9 credits

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Ashton Turner is the mighty striker of the cricket ball. His addition to the Durham squad will surely give them a boost ahead of the season.

In 137 T20 matches, Turner has amassed 2468 runs at a commendable average of 23.73. Besides, he has 13 half-century scores to his name, which includes his career-best individual score of 83*.

By looking at his impressive run in the T20 format, Turner should undoubtedly be your go-to man to feature in your NOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

