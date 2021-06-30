NOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 30, 2021

Northamptonshire will face Durham in the North Group encounter of the T20 Blast at the County Ground in Northampton on Wednesday. Northamptonshire are coming off a five-wicket win over Leicestershire in their previous match.

However, the team is struggling at the bottom half of the points table, having picked up seven points from 10 games, with three wins and six losses.

Meanwhile, Durham, led by Cameron Bancroft, have done reasonably well so far in the ongoing T20 Blast. Durham are currently placed third in the North Group, having picked up 11 points from nine games, with five wins and three losses.

Here are three players you can pick as the captain and vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for the T20 Blast match between Northamptonshire and Durham.

#3 Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft played an important knock of 60 off 45 balls to help Durham defeat Warwickshire in their previous match. In the T20 Blast 2021, Bancroft has scored 241 runs from eight matches at an average of more than 40.

The Australian batter has been in fine form in the T20 Blast and has batted at a decent strike rate of 123.58. Moreover, he is capable of holding one end up in case of a batting collapse.

#2 Mohammad Nabi

Since returning for the 2021 T20 Blast, the Afghanistan all-rounder has offered balance to the Northamptonshire team. He has played six matches thus far, scoring 91 runs at a strike rate of 126.38.

Nabi plays in lower-middle order for his team and is known for finishing off games. In the ongoing T20 Blast, he has scalped four wickets at an excellent economy rate of 5.91, the second-best among his teammates.

#1 Ben Stokes

Durham’s Ben Stokes declared his arrival in the T20 Blast with a remarkable effort against Warwickshire. The all-rounder scored 35 off 20 balls at a strike rate of 175 in the match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

He also picked up four crucial wickets and, single-handedly, guided his team to victory. He is expected to play an important role in the match against Northamptonshire and therefore he is a must-pick in your team.

