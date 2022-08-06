NOR vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B match

Northamptonshire (NOR) will take on Essex (ESS) in the 23rd match of the English One Day Cup 2022 at the County Ground in Northampton on Sunday.

Northamptonshire were defeated by Yorkshire in their first game. Will Young had a promising batting performance, scoring 91 runs off 64 balls, but it was in vain as the team was defeated by 33 runs. They will look to improve their bowling after going wicketless in the first 29 overs against Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Essex played their second game after the first one was canceled due to rain, but they lost to Derbyshire as their batting order completely collapsed in response to a total of 318 runs.

Overall, a thrilling game is expected on Sunday, with both teams looking for their first win of the season.

NOR vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today

NOR XI

Will Young (c), Emilio Gay, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, James Sales, Lewis MCManus (wk), Nathan Buck, Tom Taylor, Jack White, Alex Russell

ESS XI

Josh Rymell, Feroze Khushi, Tom Westley (c), Grant Roelofsen, Robin Das, William Buttleman (wk), Jamal Richards, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Aron Nijar, Jamie Porter

Match Details

NOR vs ESS, English One Day Cup 2022, Match 23rd

Date and Time: Auguts 6, 2022, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. While the pacers are expected to get a swing early on, a change of pace could be an advantage in the game.

Today’s NOR vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lewis McManus: Lewis looked impressive with the bat in the previous game, scoring 82 runs at an excellent strike rate of 132.26, including five fours and four sixes. He's also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

Batters

Will Young: His previous outing for Northamptonshire saw him have a standout performance, scoring 91 runs at a strike rate of 142.19 with 12 fours and two sixes. He is an explosive batter who can play both pace and spin well, making him an excellent captaincy candidate for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Rob Keogh: Rob Keogh is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament who has been consistent with his performances so far. He scored 59 runs with the bat in the previous game but has yet to perform with the ball, so he will look to provide a breakthrough with the ball in the upcoming games.

Bowler

Aron Nijjar: He bowled well in the T20 Blast and continued his form in the Royal One Day Cup, taking two wickets while being economical and scoring valuable 29 runs in the lower order. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

3 best players to pick in NOR vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Emilio Gay (NOR) - 22 points

Grant Roelofsen (ESS) - 51 points

Tom Westley (ESS) - 40 points

Key stats for NOR vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Jamal Richards - 46 runs and one wicket in his previous outing.

Saif Zaib – 36 runs and one wicket in his previous outing.

Nathan Buck - Seven runs and two wickets in his previous outing.

NOR vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today (English One Day Cup 2022)

NOR vs ESS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis MCManus, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Will Young, Emilio Gay, Tom Westley, Jamal Richards, Nathan Buck, Shane Snater, Aron Nijar, Jamie Porter

Captain: Will Young Vice-captain: Tom Westley

NOR vs ESS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis MCManus, Grant Roelofsen, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Will Young, Josh Rymell, Tom Taylor, Jamal Richards, Nathan Buck, Shane Snater, Aron Nijar

Captain: Rob Keogh Vice-captain: Will Young

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far