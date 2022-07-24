NOR vs EST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 2

Norway will lock horns with Estonia in the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Sunday.

Norway lost to Spain in their last match by 41 runs. Estonia, meanwhile, lost to Finland by 12 runs in their previous outing.

NOR vs EST Probable Playing XIs

NOR

Kuruge Darshana Abeyrathna (WK), Ansar Iqbal, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Ali Saleem, Raza Iqbal, Usman Arif, Nouman Shehzad Butt, Qamar Mushtaque, Vinay Ravi, Mohammad Ibrahim Rahimi, Ahmadullah Shinwari.

EST

Stuart Hook (WK), Maidul Islam, Aditya Paul, Ramesh Tanna, Arslan Amjad, Vimal Dwivedi, Murali Obili, Kalle Vislapuu, Habib Khan, Tim Cross, Malcolm Sedgwick.

Match Details

Match: NOR vs EST, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 2

Date and Time: July 24, 2022; 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kerava National Cricket Ground is a balanced one. Batters will have to see out the initial phase, which will be dominated by the pacers, before dominating later on. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 128 runs.

Today’s NOR vs EST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stuart Hook: Hook could help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps. He has scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 86.50 in seven T20Is.

Batters

Maidul Islam: Islam has been an instrumental top-order better for Estonia in the last year. He has racked up 154 runs at a strike rate of 96.85 in eight T20I outings.

Muhammad-Sher Sahak: Sahak is an aggressive top-order batter who can also contribute with the ball at crucial moments. He has scored 217 runs at a strike rate of 148.60 in nine T20I games and has also picked up three wickets.

All-rounders

Raza Iqbal: Iqbal can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball. He has scored 181 runs and also struck 14 wickets in 13 T20I games.

Habib Khan: Khan has scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.17 in eight T20I games and has also scored 224 runs. He could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Murali Obili: Obili is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Estonia. He has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 7.04 in eight T20I games and has also scored 46 runs.

Ahmadullah Shinwari: Shinwari has struck three wickets at an economy rate of 5.43 in five T20I games. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team for this game, as the pitch assists pace bowlers.

Five best players to pick in NOR vs EST Dream11 prediction team

Maidul Islam (EST)

Muhammad-Sher Sahak (NOR)

Raza Iqbal (NOR)

Habib Khan (EST)

Murali Obili (EST).

Key Stats for NOR vs EST Dream11 prediction team

Maidul Islam: 154 runs in 8 matches; SR - 96.85

Muhammad-Sher Sahak: 217 runs and 3 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 148.60 and ER - 8.29

Raza Iqbal: 181 runs and 14 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 96.80 and ER - 5.23

Habib Khan: 224 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 119.80 and ER - 7.17

Murali Obili: 46 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 92.00 and ER - 7.04.

NOR vs EST Dream11 Prediction

NOR vs EST Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stuart Hook, Ansar Iqbal, Muhammad-Sher Sahak, Maidul Islam, Raza Iqbal, Habib Khan, Arslan Amjad, Murali Obili, Kalle Vislapuu, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi.

Captain: Habib Khan. Vice-captain: Arslan Amjad.

NOR vs EST Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuruge Darshana Abeyrathna, Ansar Iqbal, Muhammad-Sher Sahak, Maidul Islam, Raza Iqbal, Habib Khan, Arslan Amjad, Vimal Dwivedi, Murali Obili, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi.

Captain: Arslan Amjad. Vice-captain: Raza Iqbal.

