NOR vs FRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 12

Norway will take on France in the 12th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B at the Kerava Cricket Ground in Kerava on Wednesday.

Norway are undefeated in their group, winning both games. Unsurprisingly, they're atop the points table and will look to continue with their momentum. Meanwhile, France have won one of their two games, losing the other. They're second in their group, behind Norway. A big win here could help them overtake Norway for the top spot.

NOR vs FRA Probable Playing XIs

NOR

Raza Iqbal, Darshana Kuruge, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Usman Arif, Ansar Iqbal, Sufyan Saleem, Mohammad Ibrahim Rahimi, Qamar Mushtaque, Muhammad Butt, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullaj Shinwari.

FRA

Gustav Mckeon, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Zain Ahmad, Noman Amjad, Rahmatullah Mangal, Jubaid Ahamed, Lingeswaran Canessane, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, Dawood Ahmadzai, Rohullah Mangal.

Match Details

Match: NOR vs FRA, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 12.

Date and Time: July 27, 2022; 6:20 PM IST

Venue: Kerava Cricket Ground, Kerava.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava Cricket Ground in Kerava is a batting-friendly surface, where batters can play big shots once they get their eye in. Batting becomes especially easier in the second innings. Both teams would love to chase on winning the toss.

Today’s NOR vs FRA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Alodin Jackson is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot, and he has been in great form with the bat, scoring 47 runs in two games.

Batters

G Mckeon has been the star with the bat for France, amassing 185 runs in two games at an amazing strike rate of 160. Against Switzerland in the previous game, he notched up a century.

All-rounders

R Iqbal has been a wonderful all-rounder who has been key for Norway in the tournament so far. He has scored half centuries in both games so far and has scored 117 runs. Iqbal has also taken five wickets in three games and should be the captaincy choice in your NOR vs FRA Dream11 fantasy team.

Z Ahmad is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 21 runs and has scalped six wickets in two games. He'll look to make a big impact here.

Bowlers

M Shahbaz Butt will be expected to lead the bowling unit for his side. He's known for his accuracy and has scalped seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul against the Czech Republic in his last outing.

Five best players to pick in NOR vs FRA Dream11 prediction team

R Iqbal (NOR) – 301 points

G Mckeon (FRA) – 274 points

M Shahbaz Butt (NOR) – 259 points

Z Ahmad (FRA) – 235 points

N Amjad (FRA) – 148 points.

Key stats for NOR vs FRA Dream11 prediction team

R Iqbal: 117 runs and 5 wickets

G Mckeon: 185 runs

M Shahzad Butt: 7 wickets

Z Ahmad: 21 runs and 6 wickets.

NOR vs FRA Dream11 Prediction

NOR vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Alodin Jackson, G Mckeon, M Sahak, A Iqbal, R Iqbal, Z Ahmed, N Amjad, Q Mushtaque, M Shahbaz Butt, A Shinwari, M Dawood.

Captain: R Iqbal. Vice-Captain: M Shahzad Butt.

NOR vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Alodin Jackson, K Abeyrathna, G Mckeon, M Sahak, A Iqbal, R Iqbal, Z Ahmed, N Amjad, M Shahbaz Butt, A Shinwari, M Dawood.

Captain: G Mckeon. Vice-Captain: Z Ahmad.

