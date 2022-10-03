NOR vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 5

In the fifth game of the ECC T10, Norway (NOR) will lock horns with Germany (GER) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday (October 3). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NOR vs GER Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season after a successful domestic campaign. Norway have a lot of in-form players, while Germany have a nice blend of young and promising players.

Norway will look to open their campaign with a win, but Germany have a better squad and are expected to prevail.

NOR vs GER Match Details

Match 5 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on October 3 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 11:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOR vs GER, Match 5

Date and Time: October 3, 2022; 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers. The last game played here was between Scotland XI and Belgium, where 207 runs were scored for the loss of ten wickets.

NOR vs GER Form Guide

NOR - Will be playing their first match

GER - Will be playing their first match

NOR vs GER Probable Playing XIs

NOR

No injury updates

Kuruge Darshana Abeyrathna (wk), Syed Haider-l, Raza Iqbal, Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Ali Sufyan Saleem, Mohammad Ibrahim Rahimi, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Qamar Mushtaque, Erik Powell, Muhammad Shahbaz Butt

GER

No injury updates

Abdul Stanikzai, Asad Mohammad, Ashed Safi, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Nooruddin Mujadady, Rohit Singh, Shoaib Khan, Sreekesh Srinivas, Vedant Shetye, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Walter Behr

NOR vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Darshana

Darshana is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. S Rillagodage is another good pick.

Batters

V Chikkannaiah

Chikkannaiah and V Shetye are the two best batter picks. P Thangavadivel has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Sahak

M Sahak and W Behr are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Safi is another good pick.

Bowlers

Q Mushtaque

The top bowler picks are Q Mushtaque and A Mohammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Mujadady is another good pick.

NOR vs GER match captain and vice-captain choices

M Sahak

M Sahak is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs at the death, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

W Behr

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make W Behr the captain of the grand league teams. He also completes his quota of overs.

Five Must-Picks for NOR vs GER, Match 5

W Behr

M Sahak

Q Mushtaque

A Safi

V Shetye

Norway vs Germany Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Norway vs Germany Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Darshana

Batters: V Shetye, V Chikkannaiah, P Thangavadivel

All-rounders: W Behr, S Saleem, A Safi, M Sahak

Bowlers: A Mohammad, N Mujadady, Q Mushtaque

Norway vs Germany Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Darshana

Batters: V Shetye, V Chikkannaiah, S Azam Khan

All-rounders: W Behr, A Safi, M Sahak

Bowlers: A Mohammad, N Mujadady, Q Mushtaque, A Shinwari

