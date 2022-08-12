NOR vs GLA Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

The Northamptonshire Steelbacks (NOR) will be up against Glamorgan Cricket (GLA) in a Group B English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday, August 12.

The Northamptonshire Steelbacks have won just one of their three fixtures and are sixth in the standings. They lost their last fixture against the Hampshire Hawks by 11 runs. Glamorgan Cricket, on the other hand, have won two out of their three games and are fourth in Group B. They lost their last match against the Yorkshire Vikings by 23 runs.

NOR vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

NOR

Will Young (C), Ricardo Vasconcelos (WK), Emilio Gay, Rob Keogh, Gus Miller, Ben Curran, James Sales, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Jack White, Alex Russel.

GLA

Kiran Carlson (C), David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Billy Root, Joe Cook, Tom Cullen (WK), Dan Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, Jamie Mcllroy.

Match Details

NOR vs GLA, English Domestic One-Day Cup, Group B

Date and Time: 12th August 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the County Ground generally favors the batters, who will get full value for their shots. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 263 runs.

Today’s NOR vs GLA Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Cullen: Cullen has scored 107 runs, including his highest score of 80, in two English Domestic One-Day Cup matches. He has also taken one catch and affected one stumping.

Batters

Colin Ingram: Ingram seems to be in the form of his life, smashing 192 runs in three matches. He has also managed to scalp three wickets.

Will Young: Young has been sensational with the bat in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, amassing 186 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 120.77.

All-rounders

Rob Keogh: Keogh has accumulated 134 runs and taken three wickes at an economy rate of 5.43 in three games.

David Lloyd: Lloyd has scored 16 runs in three matches, while also picking up three wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Bowlers

Nathan Buck: Buck has been in phenomenal form, taking nine wickets, including a fifer against Essex, in three games.

Jack White: White is an experienced pacer who has scalped five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.06.

Top 5 best players to pick in NOR vs GLA Dream 11 prediction team

Colin Ingram (GLA) – 339 points

Nathan Buck (NOR) – 295 points

Will Young (NOR) – 281 points

Rob Keogh (NOR) – 275 points

Kiran Carlson (GLA) – 249 points

Important stats for NOR vs GLA Dream 11 prediction team

Colin Ingram: 192 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR – 100.52 & ER – 5.48

Nathan Buck: 9 wickets in 3 matches; ER – 6.00

Will Young: 186 runs in 3 matches; SR – 120.77

Rob Keogh: 134 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR – 101.51 & ER – 5.43

Kiran Carlson: 146 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR – 88.48 & ER – 6.08

NOR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

NOR vs GLA Dream 11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Cullen, Colin Ingram, Will Young, Kiran Carlson, Emilio Gay, Rob Keogh, David Lloyd, Dan Douthwaite, Nathan Buck, Andrew Salter, Ben Sanderson.

Captain: Rob Keogh. Vice-captain: Dan Douthwaite.

NOR vs GLA Dream 11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Cullen, Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Will Young, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Rob Keogh, David Lloyd, Dan Douthwaite, Nathan Buck, James Weighell, Jack White

Captain: David Lloyd. Vice-captain: Will Young.

