NOR vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and pitch report for Royal London One Day Cup 

Northamptonshire will face off against Glamorgan in the Group B match of the Royal London One-Day cup 2021, which is scheduled to be played on 25th July at the County Ground, Northampton.

Northamptonshire will be playing their opening game of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021. They have a decent squad at their disposal, with the likes of Ben Curran, Alex Wakely and Richard Levi. They will hope to start the tournament on a positive note by grabbing a win in this game.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan won a nail-biting contest by two wickets against Warwickshire in their opening encounter. A 3-fer from Joe Cooke followed by half-centuries from Billy Root and Kiran Carlson were key in their victory. They will be eyeing the possibility of delivering the same result and hold a strong spot in the group standings.

Squads to choose from

Northamptonshire

Alex Wakely, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Richard Levi, Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb (C), Luke Procter, Mohammad Nabi, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Adam Rossington (WK), Ricardo Vasconcelos (WK), Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich, Graeme White, Jack White, Nathan Buck, Simon Kerrigan, Wayne Parnell

Glamorgan

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Hamish Rutherford, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Nick Selman, Daniel Douthwaite, David Lloyd, James Weighell, Joe Cooke, Michael Neser, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Tom Cullen, Andrew Salter, Jamie McIlroy, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Prem Sisodiya, Roman Walker, Ruaidhri Smith, Sam Pearce, Tegid Phillips, Timm van der Gugten

Probable Playing XIs

Northamptonshire

Alex Wakely, Ben Curran, Richard Levi, Charlie Thurston, Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb, Adam Rossington, Brandon Glover, Nathan Buck, Simon Kerrigan, Graeme White

Glamorgan

Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson, Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Tom Cullen, Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey, Roman Walker, Michael Hogan

Match Details

Match: Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan

Date and Time: 25th July, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is quite a balanced one. The pacers get a decent amount of movement and bounce initially but as the game progresses, we can expect the batters to come into play.

The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bowl first.

NOR vs GLA Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestion

NOR vs GLA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Rossington, Alex Wakely, Ben Curran, Billy Root, Nicholas Selman, Kiran Carlson, Joe Cooke, Simon Kerrigan, Graeme White, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan

Captain: Billy Root Vice-captain: Ben Curran

NOR vs GLA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2:Tom Cullen, Alex Wakely, Ben Curran, Billy Root, Richard Levi, Kiran Carlson, Joe Cooke, Simon Kerrigan, Nathan Buck, Roman Walker, Michael Hogan

Captain: Joe Cooke Vice-captain: Richard Levi

