NOR vs GSY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 3

In the third match of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series, Norway (NOR) will take on Guernsey (GSY) at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain, on Saturday.

Norway started off their campaign on a winning note against Guernsey. Batting first, Sher Sahak smashed a 29-ball 70 to take them to 137/7. They then restricted Guernsey to 100/7, winning the match by 37 runs.

Norway will look to continue their successful run. Luke Bichard picked up a couple of wickets for Guernsey with the ball, but their batters failed to get going. Guernsey will be keen to avenge their defeat in the upcoming game.

NOR vs GSY Probable Playing 11 Today

Norway XI

Raza Iqbal, Khizer Ahmed (C), Walid Ghauri, Bilal Safdar, Ali Tafseer, Ali Saleem, Sher Sahak, Wahidullah Sahak, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi, Abdullah Sheikh.

Guernsey XI

Isaac Damarell (wk), Mattew Stokes, Josh Butler (C), Ollie Nightingale, Oliver Newey, Ben Ferbrache, David Hooper, Tom Nightingale, Dec Martel, William Peatfield, Luke Bichard

Match Details

NOR vs GSY, ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Spain

Pitch Report

Teams batting first and second have won almost an equal number of games at this venue. The wicket will provide help for both parties and it will be an even contest. It is not a high-scoring venue and batters should look to take their time.

Bowling first is the way to go on this track. However, batting first and putting runs on the board is also not a bad option.

Today’s NOR vs GSY Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Isaac Damarell: Guernsey’s wicket-keeper Isaac Damarell is an explosive batter at the top of the order. He has scored 53 runs in two T20Is, with his highest score being a 31-ball 52 at a strike-rate of 167.74. He has the ability to score quick runs at the top and is a key inclusion in this contest. Guernsey will expect him to come good with the bat.

Batter

Josh Butler: Guernsey skipper Josh Butler has scored 255 runs from 10 T20I innings. He has a high score of an unbeaten 65 and is quite capable with the bat at the top of the order. After their opening defeat, the skipper will be keen to lead from the front and make a match-winning contribution with the willow for his side in this game.

All-rounder

Raza Iqbal: Raza Iqbal is one of the most important players for Norway. He brings in a decent amount of experience. He has played 11 T20I matches and has scored 156 runs.

Raza is much more effective with the ball and has grabbed 14 wickets as well, maintaining a brilliant economy rate. Therefore, not only can he pick up wickets but he can also stem the flow of runs. For his all-round abilities, Raza is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Vinay Ravi: The right-arm pacer from Norway has picked up four wickets in five T20I matches so far. He is also an economical bowler with an economy of under six. Vinay will be a key addition to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOR vs GSY Dream11 prediction team

Raza Iqbal (NOR)

Josh Butler (GSY)

Sher Sahak (NOR)

Important stats for NOR vs GSY Dream11 prediction team

Raza Iqbal - 156 runs and 14 wickets in 11 T20I matches

Josh Butler- 255 runs in 10 T20I innings, HS: 65*

Sher Sahak - 188 runs in six T20I matches, SR: 163.47

NOR vs GSY Dream11 Prediction Today (ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Isaac Damarell, Josh Butler, Matthew Stokes, Raza Iqbal, Wahidullah Sahak, Tom Nightingale, Sher Sahak, Luke Bichard, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi, Dec Martel

Captain: Raza Iqbal, Vice-captain: Sher Sahak

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khizer Ahmed, Isaac Damarell, Josh Butler, Matthew Stokes, Raza Iqbal, Tom Nightingale, Sher Sahak, Luke Bichard, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi, Dec Martel

Captain: Raza Iqbal, Vice-captain: Matthew Stokes

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee