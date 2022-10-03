NOR vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 2

In match 2 of the ECC T10 2022, Norway (NOR) will lock horns with Italy (ITA) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday on October 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NOR vs ITA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season after a successful domestic campaign. Norway have a lot of in-form players, while Italy have young and promising players.

Norway will look to start their campaign on a winning note, but Italy have a better squad and are expected to prevail.

NOR vs ITA Match Details

Match 2 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on October 3 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 5:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NOR vs ITA, Match 2

Date and Time: October 3, 2022; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced and is conducive to both batters and bowlers. The last game played here was between Scotland XI and Belgium, where 207 runs were scored for the loss of ten wickets.

NOR vs ITA Form Guide

NOR - Will be playing their first match

ITA - Will be playing their first match

NOR vs ITA Probable Playing XIs

NOR

No injury updates

Kuruge Darshana Abeyrathna (wk), Syed Haider-l, Raza Iqbal, Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Ali Sufyan Saleem, Mohammad Ibrahim Rahimi, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Qamar Mushtaque, Erik Powell, Muhammad Shahbaz Butt

ITA

No injury updates

Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Umar Gujjar, Jagmeet Singh, Roshan Silva, Hasan Ali-I, Zain Naqvi, Baljit Singh, Sikander Abbas, Rajmani Singh, Pidusha Fernando, Bashar Khan-I

NOR vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Darshana

Darshana is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. S Rillagodage is another good pick.

Batters

U Gujjar

U Gujjar and J Singh are the two best batter picks. P Thangavadivel has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Sahak

M Sahak and Z Naqvi are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Ali is another good pick.

Bowlers

Q Mushtaque

The top bowler picks are Q Mushtaque and A Anik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Shinwari is another good pick.

NOR vs ITA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Sahak

M Sahak is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl at the death, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

H Ali

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you could make H Ali the captain of the grand league teams. He also completes his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for NOR vs ITA, Match 2

Z Naqvi

M Sahak

Q Mushtaque

U Gujjar

H Ali

Norway vs Italy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Norway vs Italy Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Darshana

Batters: U Gujjar, J Singh, P Thangavadivel

All-rounders: H Ali, Z Naqvi, M Sahak

Bowlers: A Anik, A Shinwari, P Fernando, Q Mushtaque

Norway vs Italy Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Darshana

Batters: U Gujjar, J Singh, R Silva, C Kalugamage

All-rounders: H Ali, Z Naqvi, M Sahak

Bowlers: A Anik, A Shinwari, Q Mushtaque

