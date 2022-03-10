NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National One Day Cup 2022, Match 14

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been the team to beat in the National One Day Cup with three wins in four games. Despite missing some key players, the likes of Mohammad Haris and Aamer Azmat have stood up to the task. Northern, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table with just one win in four games. Despite boasting a strong core of Haider Ali, Asif Ali and Imad Wasim, Northern have fallen short in the crunch moments. Although both teams look well-matched on paper, Northern's star-power should give them the edge. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Islamabad.

NOR vs KHP Probable Playing 11 Today

NOR XI

Mohammad Huraira, Ali Imran, Haider Ali (c), Umar Amin, Rohail Nazir (wk), Mubasir Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Jamal, Muhammad Musa and Athar Mahmood.

KHP XI

Waqar Ahmed, Aamer Azmat, Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Asif Afridi, Ahmed Khan/Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sameen Gul and Irshad Iqbal.

Match Details

NOR vs KHP, National One Day Cup 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 10th March 2022, 10:00AM IST

Venue: Northern Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Islamabad with both batters and bowlers likely to get some help off the surface. The pacers should get ample swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, in turn, will look to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The spinners should get some turn as well, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with 250-260 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NOR vs KHP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris has been a revelation on the Pakistan circuit since making his PSL debut earlier in the year. The former U-19 keeper is an explosive batter who is comfortable against both pace and spin. With form on his side, Haris should get the nod over Rohail Nazir in your NOR vs KHP Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Umar Amin: Umar Amin has been one of the top batters in the competition with over 200 runs in four matches so far. He has done well at the top of the order for Northern, scoring nearly a run-a-ball in the middle overs. With Amin in fine form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim has impressed with both the bat and ball, coming up with crucial contributions for Northern in the competition. Imad is one of the best bowlers in the white-ball formats on the Pakistan circuit and given his experience, he should have a good outing against Khyber.

Bowler

Mohammad Wasim Jr: After nearly making his Test debut, Mohammad Wasim Jr is back for Khyber and is set to play his first game of the season against Northern. Although the youngster didn't have a great PSL campaign, he remains a highly-valued player on the domestic circuit. With Wasim likely to play a role with both the bat and ball, he should be a good addition to your NOR vs KHP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Imad Wasim (NOR)

Mohammad Wasim Jr (KHP)

Umar Amin (NOR)

Important stats for NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Umar Amin - 204 runs in 4 National OD Cup matches, Strike-Rate: 91.89

Mohammad Haris - 156 runs in 4 National OD Cup matches, Strike-Rate: 110.63

Khalid Usman - 11 wickets in 4 National OD Cup matches, Average: 12.09

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Today (National One Day Cup 2022)

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Haris, Umar Amin, Kamran Ghulam, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mubasir Khan, Aamer Azmat, Sameen Gul, Muhammad Musa, Arshad Iqbal and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Captain: Haider Ali. Vice-captain: Mohammad Wasim Jr.

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Kamran Ghulam, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Khalid Usman, Aamer Azmat, Sameen Gul, Muhammad Musa, Athar Mehmood and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Captain: Imad Wasim. Vice-captain: Kamran Ghulam.

